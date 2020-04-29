Cleveland Indians announce credit & refund options for March/April games; special provisions for Opening Day

Cleveland, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today announced fan-friendly options for fans to either receive a Flexible Bonus Credit or Refund for March/April home games that have not yet been played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this unprecedented situation, Tribe fans impacted by this announcement will receive the

Cleveland, OH -- The Cleveland Indians today announced fan-friendly options for fans to either receive a Flexible Bonus Credit or Refund for March/April home games that have not yet been played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this unprecedented situation, Tribe fans impacted by this announcement will receive the following two options via email today.

Option 1: Receive a Flexible Bonus Credit for the value of tickets to be applied towards 2020 or 2021 games

• ADDED VALUE/FLEXIBILITY: Fans may receive a credit for the value of their March/April home game tickets together with a 10% bonus credit to utilize towards 2020 or 2021 games

• Season Ticket Holders will have an option to use their full credit towards 2021 renewal along with additional exclusive STH renewal incentives

• CONVENIENCE: For those fans choosing this option, no further action is required to receive the credit_. It will be automatically applied to their My Indians Tickets account by May 15

Option 2: Request a Refund

• Fans can request a Refund at any time by calling 216-420-HITS

• Any Refunds will be processed within two (2) weeks of the Refund request

• Bonus Credits will not be included in any Refund

Special Provisions for Opening Day

Tribe Fans with tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day may take advantage of either the Flexible Bonus Credit or Refund options described above but must call 216-420-HITS in order to do so.

Alternatively, should a fan holding original 2020 Opening Day tickets wish to attend the 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled, the fan may take no action with respect to those tickets at this time. Upon the rescheduling of 2020 Opening Day, we will be back in touch. *Because we do not yet know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day, we cannot guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day as rescheduled. *

Tribe Fans who purchased directly from Indians.com can call 216-420-HITS at any time if they have any additional questions. Those holding tickets from secondary marketplaces, including StubHub, need to contact the respective secondary tickets company.