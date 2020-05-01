Cleveland's Clase suspended
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
