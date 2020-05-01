 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Cleveland's Clase suspended

42 minutes ago

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

