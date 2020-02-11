Colorado Rockies and AT&T Sportsnet announce 2020 broadcast schedule

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies and AT&T SportsNet announced today the network’s 2020 Colorado Rockies telecast schedule. The network will air 150 Rockies regular-season games and six Spring Training games. AT&T SportsNet Spring Training coverage begins Monday, March 16 with a matchup against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies and AT&T SportsNet announced today the network’s 2020 Colorado Rockies telecast schedule. The network will air 150 Rockies regular-season games and six Spring Training games.

AT&T SportsNet Spring Training coverage begins Monday, March 16 with a matchup against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and ends with the Rockies’ final Cactus League game, March 24 vs. Seattle at Salt River Fields.

Regular-season coverage begins on Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, when the Rockies travel to San Diego to face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Pregame coverage on Opening Day will begin at 1 p.m. MDT, followed by first pitch at 2:10 p.m. MDT. There will also be a special one-hour pregame show beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the Rockies’ Home Opener against the Padres on April 3.

The Club presented by Southwest Airlines_, a 30-minute weekly Emmy Award winning show, will return for the 2020 season. The show offers fans a behind-the-scenes view of the players and front office, in addition to covering milestones of the week and the stories behind them. _The Club presented by Southwest Airlines will air Sundays after the Rockies Postgame Show presented by Stihl throughout the season.

Rockies Double Play_, which provides all the highlights from the previous game in just 30 minutes, will also return for the 2020 season and airs 30 minutes prior to each _Rockies Pregame Report presented by Comcast.

AT&T SportsNet will bring back many familiar faces to Rockies telecasts in 2020. Drew Goodman, 13-time Colorado Sportscaster of the Year, enters his 19th season as the Rockies play-by-play announcer. He will be joined in the booth by Jeff Huson, who returns for his 15th season broadcasting Rockies baseball, Jenny Cavnar, who in 2018 became the first woman since 1993 to do play-by-play on a big league broadcast, and former Rockies outfielders Ryan Spilborghs and Cory Sullivan. All four will also provide analysis on the Rockies Pregame Report and the Rockies Postgame Show throughout the season.