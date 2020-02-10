Cubs announce 2020 spring broadcast schedule

CHICAGO – Nearly every Chicago Cubs Spring Training game will be available to Cubs fans via Marquee Sports Network or 670 The Score as the club today announced its 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule. The Cubs first game on Saturday, February 22 will mark the launch of Marquee, the new

CHICAGO – Nearly every Chicago Cubs Spring Training game will be available to Cubs fans via Marquee Sports Network or 670 The Score as the club today announced its 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule. The Cubs first game on Saturday, February 22 will mark the launch of Marquee, the new television home of the Chicago Cubs.

In total, Marquee will broadcast 28 Cubs spring training games this season, the most spring training games ever aired by a Cubs television partner in franchise history. 670 The Score will carry 10 spring training games to its Chicago Cubs radio network.

Overall, a Cubs game will be available every game day of the spring schedule via one or more broadcast mediums, and 30 of the 34 games are scheduled to be available to Cubs fans overall, including a nationally televised game by ESPN on March 2 when the Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels.

670 The Score will also air its first game on Saturday, February 22, the club’s season opener at Sloan Park, when the Cubs play the Oakland Athletics. Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer return as the radio voices of the Chicago Cubs.

Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies return to call Cubs TV games and Marquee will feature an additional rotating panel of Cubs analysts contributing to pre-game, in-game and post-game Cubs discussion.

All games start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time unless otherwise noted. Chicago is one hour ahead of Arizona through Saturday, March 7 before moving to two hours ahead on Sunday, March 8.