Cubs Charities awards more than $1 million to Diamond Project capital improvement grantees in 2019

CHICAGO – Cubs Charities today announced the recipients of the 2019 Diamond Project capital grants which awarded more than $1 million to support 12 projects across Chicago and one project in Puerto Rico in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The 2019 Diamond Project capital grant awarded to LISC is the first capital grant that provides funding for a project outside of Chicago.

Through the Diamond Project, Cubs Charities provides funds and equipment to nonprofit, neighborhood-based organizations to support baseball and softball leagues and capital improvement projects that improve the quality, safety and accessibility of local baseball and softball fields or indoor training facilities.

“Cubs Charities’ investment strategy is grounded in the power of sport to transform lives, build community and inspire hope,” said Cubs Charities’ Executive Director Alicia Gonzalez. “Through the Diamond Project, Cubs Charities provides baseball and softball opportunities for children of all ages across Chicago by engaging them with skilled coaches, delivering quality, year-round programming and building safe and accessible places to play the game.”

Since 2014, Cubs Charities has committed more than $8.6 million to fund 73 capital improvement projects and 59 youth programs while providing new sports equipment across Chicago. Cubs Charities partners with LISC to manage implementation.

2019 Diamond Project Capital Grantees:

Chicago International Charter School (CICS) Northtown Academy (3900 W. Peterson Ave.)

Children First Fund for Lindblom Park (6054 S. Damen Ave.)

Dunham Boys Baseball Organization (4638 N. Melvina Ave.)

East Side Little League (11037 S. Avenue H)

Gage Park Baseball & Softball Association (2415 W. 55th St.)

Hyde Park-Kenwood Legends Baseball League (1330 E. 50th St.)

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) (Puerto Rico)

Morgan Park High School (1744 W. Pryor Ave.)

Mozart Park Advisory Council (2036 N. Avers Ave.)

Noble Network of Charter Schools (2240 N. Kilbourn Ave.)

Omega Delta Youth Baseball & Softball League (3417 S. Hamilton Ave.)

Washington Park Advisory Council (5531 S. King Dr.)

Wrightwood Little League Baseball (2936 W. 85th St.)

Applications for the 2020 Diamond Project capital improvement and program grants are now available at www.cubscharities.org.