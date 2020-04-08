Cubs mourn the death of Michael Burkhart

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs are saddened to announce the death of Michael Burkhart, the club’s longtime visiting clubhouse manager. Burkhart lost his battle with cancer yesterday at the age of 63. The club issued the following statement today in “Burky’s” memory: “The Chicago Cubs are mourning the death of

The club issued the following statement today in “Burky’s” memory:

“The Chicago Cubs are mourning the death of Michael Burkhart, our beloved visiting clubhouse manager. ‘Burky’ was supremely authentic, truly one-of-a-kind and loved his Cubs family as much as we loved him back. The only thing he enjoyed more than his time at Wrigley Field was his time spent on his farm in Iowa with his wife, Felicia.

“We are comforted to know Burky is no longer suffering and no longer in pain. We send our deepest condolences to Felicia, his family and his countless friends across baseball and beyond.”

In 2019, Burkhart completed his 16th season as the visiting clubhouse manager at Wrigley Field, a campaign that also marked his 34th year in the Cubs organization. Prior to his time in Chicago, Burkhart spent the previous 18 seasons as the club’s minor league equipment manager.