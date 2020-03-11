Cubs reduce spring roster to 39 players

MESA – The Chicago Cubs have assigned five players to minor league camp, reducing their spring roster from 44 to 39 players. Right-handed pitcher James Norwood has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Four non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: right-handed pitchers Dakota Mekkes and Ben Taylor; and

Chicago’s spring roster of 39 players consists of 21 pitchers (which includes three non-roster invitees), four catchers (two non-roster invitees), eight infielders (two non-roster invitees) and six outfielders (one non-roster invitee).