Cubs, RHP Dan Winkler agree to 2020 contract

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs and right-handed pitcher Dan Winkler have agreed to terms on a 2020 contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players. Winkler, who turns 30 in February, is 8-2 with 33 holds, two saves and a 3.68 ERA

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs and right-handed pitcher Dan Winkler have agreed to terms on a 2020 contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.

Winkler, who turns 30 in February, is 8-2 with 33 holds, two saves and a 3.68 ERA (41 ER/100.1 IP) in 117 career relief appearances covering all or part of five seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2015-19). He has struck out 115 batters in 100.1 innings pitched with a 1.18 WHIP while limiting foes to a .299 on-base percentage. Overall, Winkler has held opponents to a .214 (79-for-369) batting average, including a .203 (47-for-232) mark by right-handed hitters.

The six-foot-three righthander posted career bests in many categories in 2018 when he went 4-0 with 23 holds, two saves and a 3.43 ERA (23 ER/60.1 IP) in 69 relief appearances. Winkler split the 2019 campaign between the majors and Triple-A, going 3-1 with a 4.98 ERA (12 ER/21.2 IP) in 27 outings with the Braves before being traded to San Francisco for pitcher Mark Melancon on July 31. Winkler finished the 2019 season with Triple-A Sacramento, going 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA (1 ER/14.0 IP) in 12 relief outings following the trade.

A native of Effingham, Ill., Winkler was originally selected by the Cubs in the 43rd round of the 2010 Draft out of Parkland College in Champaign but did not sign. A year later, he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 20th Round of the 2011 Draft out of the University of Central Florida. Winkler joined the Braves via the 2014 Rule Five Draft.