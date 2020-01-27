D-backs Acquire Starling Marte And Cash Considerations From Pirates For Brennan Malone, Liover Peguero And International Slot Money; Designate Pat Valaika For Assignment

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired OF Starling Marte (@StarlingMart) and cash considerations from the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Brennan Malone, INF Liover Peguero and international slot money. To make room on the 40-man roster, the D-backs designated INF Pat Valaika for assignment. The 40-man roster remains at 40. Marte,

Marte, 31, who will wear uniform No. 2, is a 2-time National Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winner (2015-16), 2016 NL All-Star and a 2015 Wilson Defensive Player-of-the-Year recipient. He is the only player in Major League Baseball with 20 or more stolen bases in each of the last 7 seasons (2013-19), and is 1 of 2 Major Leaguers (also: Jose Altuve/HOU) to amass 100+ home runs (103) and 200+ stolen bases (227) in that same span.

Among NL outfielders since 2013, he ranks second in stolen bases (223) and triples (36), fourth in average (.289) and hits (998), fifth in doubles (188) and runs (531), sixth in extra-base hits (327), 11th in RBI (402) and 14th in OPS (.796) [stats as OF only]. He has also combined to hit .330 (98-for-297)/.385 OBP/.603 SLG with runners in scoring position over the last 3 seasons (2017-19), ranking among the NL leaders in slugging pct. (6th), average (9th) and OPS (10th, .987).

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder set career highs in slugging pct., OPS, home runs, RBI and extra-base hits in 2019, batting .295 (159-for-539)/.342 OBP/.503 SLG with 31 doubles, 6 triples, 23 home runs, 82 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 132 games for the Pirates. He ranked sixth in the NL in stolen bases and tied for 10th in triples. He batted .331 (42-for-127) with runners in scoring position, including .327 (18-for-55) with RISP and 2 outs, as well as .339 (56-for-165) in the seventh inning or later. Defensively, each of his 130 appearances (128 starts) came in center field.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Marte has batted .287 (1,047-for-3,647)/.341 OBP/.452 SLG with 192 doubles, 42 triples, 108 home runs, 420 RBI and 239 stolen bases over parts of 8 seasons with the Pirates. He has made 592 appearances in left field and 373 in center field. He was originally signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Jan. 4, 2007.

Malone, 19, combined to go 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA (4 ER in 8.0 IP) in 7 games (3 starts) between the Rookie-Level AZL D-backs and Short-Season A Hillsboro in 2019. He was selected by the D-backs in the compensatory first round (33rd overall) of the 2019 draft.

Peguero, 19, split the 2019 season between Rookie-Advanced A Missoula and Hillsboro, batting .326 (74-for-227)/ .382 OBP/.485 SLG with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 38 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 60 games. He was signed by Arizona as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2017.

Valaika, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Jan. 16. He batted .190 (15-for-79)/.256 OBP/.316 SLG with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 4 RBI in 40 games for the Rockies in 2019.