D-backs agree to terms with David Peralta on 3-year extension

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with OF David Peralta (@DPFreightTrain6) on a 3-year contract extension through 2022. The 40-man roster remains at 40.

Peralta, 32, was the 2019 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award® recipient for left field and 2018 Louisville Slugger® Silver Slugger Award™ honoree as an outfielder. Among NL outfielders since 2014 (min. 1,750 PA), he is second in triples (35), fourth in average (.290), ninth in OBP (.346), SLG (.478) and OPS (.824), 10th in total bases (1,161), 12th in hits (704), tied for 12th in extra-base hits (252) and 15th in RBI (330).

Since his debut in 2014, he leads active D-backs (min. 100 PA) in games (670), average (.290), hits (704), doubles (132), triples (35), homers (85) and RBI (330) while ranking third in slugging pct. (.478) and OPS (.824) and fourth in on-base pct. (.346).

Among D-backs all-time (min. 500 PA), he ranks third in triples (35), sixth in bWAR (14.2), ninth in hits (704) and average (.290), 10th in games (670), homers (85) and RBI (330), 11th in doubles (132) and OPS (.824) and 12th in SLG (.478).

With his first Gold Glove Award last season, Peralta became the fourth D-backs outfielder (sixth time) to win a Gold Glove (first in left field), joining Steve Finley (1999-2000), Gerardo Parra (’11, ’13) and A.J. Pollock (’15). Peralta led all NL left fielders with 10 defensive runs saved, 3 more than Hunter Renfroe/SD, and was tied with Michael Brantley/HOU and Mike Tauchman/NYY for the overall lead at the position.

With his first Silver Slugger Award in 2018, Peralta became the sixth Venezuela-born outfielder to receive the honor, joining Tony Armas (1984), Bobby Abreu (2004), Miguel Cabrera (2005), Magglio Ordóńez (2007) and Carlos González (2010, ’15). Peralta ranked among NL players in average with runners in scoring position (2nd, .356), game-winning RBI (T-3rd, 14), slugging pct. (10th, .516), average (11th, .293), OPS (13th, .868), extra-base hits (T-14th, 60) and RBI (16th, 87).

In 670 career games, he has hit .290 (704-for-2,429)/.346 OBP/.478 SLG with 132 doubles, 35 triples, 85 homers, 330 RBI and 194 walks. Defensively, he has played left field (441 games/409 starts), right field (176 games/158 starts) and center field (23 games/18 starts) and compiled a .983 fielding pct. and 26 defensive runs saved.

Peralta signed with the D-backs as a Minor League free agent on July 3, 2013 out of the independent leagues and debuted on June 1, 2014.