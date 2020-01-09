D-backs agree to terms with Héctor Rondón on a 1-year contract; designate Jimmie Sherfy for assignment

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón (ron-DOHN) on a 1-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room for Rondón, the D-backs designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment. The 40-man roster remains at 40. Rondón, 31, is 1 of 3 Major League

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with RHP Héctor Rondón (ron-DOHN) on a 1-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room for Rondón, the D-backs designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment. The 40-man roster remains at 40.

Rondón, 31, is 1 of 3 Major League pitchers to boast at least 50 appearances and 20 or fewer walks in each of the last 6 seasons (2014-19), joining Kenley Jansen and Tony Watson.

In 61 relief appearances with the Astros in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was 3-1 with a career-high 19 holds and a 2.85 ERA (19 ER in 60.0 IP). He stranded 12 of his 14 inherited runners, and limited left-handers to a .219 average (21-for-96) overall. Rondón also made his first career start on July 16, 2019 @ Angels (0.2 IP), serving as the club’s “opener” after 396 previous outings as a reliever.

Rondón has made 21 postseason appearances since 2015 and pitched in 2 World Series (Cubs in 2016, Astros in ’19). He had 7 postseason outings with the 2016 world champion Cubs.

The Guatire, Venezuela, native has gone 23-20 with 92 saves, 56 holds, a 3.29 ERA (152 ER in 416.0 IP) and 418 strikeouts in 421 games (1 start) in 7 Major League seasons with the Cubs (2013-17) and Astros (‘18-19). In 2015, Rondón recorded career-highs with 30 saves and a 1.67 ERA (13 ER in 70.0 IP), the first Cubs pitcher with 30 saves and an ERA that low since Bruce Sutter in 1977 (31 SV/1.34 ERA).

Rondón was originally signed by the Indians as a free agent on Aug. 3, 2004, was selected by the Cubs with the second pick in the 2012 Rule 5 Draft and signed by the Astros on Dec. 15, 2017.

Sherfy, 28, was 1-0 with 1 save, a 5.89 ERA (12 ER in 18.1 IP) and 22 strikeouts in 17 appearances with the D-backs last season.