D-backs and Nick Ahmed agree to a 4-year contract

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed with infielder Nick Ahmed (@NickAhmed13) on a 4-year contract through 2023. The 40-man roster remains at 40.

Ahmed, 29, earned his second consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove® Award in 2019, the first shortstop in franchise history to ever receive the honor and just the second D-backs infielder to win the award in back-to-back seasons (also: Orlando Hudson, 2006-07). He was also recognized with a 2019 Fielding Bible Award at shortstop as well as being rated by Baseball America as the NL’s Best Defensive Shortstop.

Ahmed’s performance in 2019 (18 DRS, .753 OPS) made him 1 of 10 shortstops since defensive runs saved data started being kept in 2002 to post 15+ DRS and a .750+ OPS, joining Jimmy Rollins (2005, ‘08), Rafael Furcal (2005), Troy Tulowitzki (2007, ‘10), Jhonny Peralta (2014), Brandon Crawford (2015-16), Francisco Lindor (2016), Andrelton Simmons (2017-18), Javier Báez (2019) and Trevor Story (2019).

Ahmed’s 74 defensive runs saved since 2015 lead NL shortstops and rank fourth in the Majors overall, behind Kevin Kiermaier (116), Andrelton Simmons (110) and Mookie Betts (99).

The native of East Longmeadow, Mass., batted .254 (141-for-556)/.316 OBP/.437 SLG with 33 doubles, 6 triples, 19 home runs, 82 RBI and 52 walks in 158 games for the D-backs in 2019, setting career highs in games, average, on-base pct., slugging pct., OPS (.753), hits, home runs and RBI, and matching career-bests in doubles (also: 2018) and triples (also: 2015). His 81 RBI were a club record for a shortstop in a season and his 19 home runs were second to Stephen Drew’s 21 in 2008 [stats as SS only]. Ahmed led all Major League shortstops with 18 defensive runs saved last season and was tied with Matt Chapman/OAK for the highest total among all Major League infielders.

Ahmed is a career .236 AVG/.289 OBP/.387 SLG hitter with 102 doubles, 19 triples, 55 home runs, 231 RBI and 149 walks in 613 games over parts of 6 seasons (2014-19) with the D-backs. He was originally selected by the Braves in the second round of the 2011 draft, but­ was acquired with RHP Randall Delgado, INF Brandon Drury, INF Martin Prado and RHP Zeke Spruill in the trade that sent OF Justin Upton and INF Chris Johnson to Atlanta on Jan. 24, 2013.