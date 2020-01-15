D-backs announce 2020 player development staff

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) named the organization’s 2020 Player Development staff. In 2020, the D-backs will be in their 12th season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, fourth with the Double-A Jackson Generals, 14th with the Single-A Advanced Visalia Rawhide, sixth with Single-A Kane County Cougars, eighth with the

In 2020, the D-backs will be in their 12th season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, fourth with the Double-A Jackson Generals, 14th with the Single-A Advanced Visalia Rawhide, sixth with Single-A Kane County Cougars, eighth with the Short-Season A Hillsboro Hops, 22nd with the Rookie-Advanced Missoula PaddleHeads, 10th with the Rookie Arizona League (AZL) D-backs and 25th with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) D-backs.

Notable changes include:

• Coordinators: Blake Lalli, who enters his second year as manager at Double-A Jackson, will also be in his first season as field coordinator…Mark Reed will be in his first season as catching coordinator and Short-Season extra coach…Casey Chenoweth begins his first campaign as Short-Season Hitting Coordinator… Jaime Del Valle begins his first season as DSL Field Coordinator.

• Single-A Advanced Visalia: Carlos Mesa, who spent 2019 with Single-A Kane County as a coach, will join the Rawhide staff in the same capacity.

• Single-A Kane County: Barry Enright, who joined the organization in 2019 as pitching coach at Short-Season A Hillsboro, will be in his first season as pitching coach with the Cougars…KC Judge enters his first season as hitting coach after working in that role with Rookie-Advanced Missoula in 2019…Juan Francia joins the Cougar staff as a coach after managing Missoula last season.

• Short-Season A Hillsboro: Mike Parrott, who was pitching coach with Single-A Kane County in 2019, returns as pitching coach with the Hops after spending 3 seasons with Hillsboro in the same position from 2016-18.

• Rookie-Advanced Missoula: Darrin Garner will be in his first season as manager of the PaddleHeads after serving as a coach with Rookie AZL D-backs last season…José Amado enters his second stint as hitting coach (also: 2018) after holding that position with AZL D-backs in 2019.

• Rookie AZL D-backs: Nick Evans will be in his first season as manager of the AZL D-backs after serving as a coach with Single-A Advanced Visalia in 2019…Hatuey Mendoza (pitching), Micah Franklin (hitting) and former D-back Cody Ransom (coach) complete the staff…Ransom, who is in his first season in a coaching capacity, spent parts of 2011-12 with Arizona.