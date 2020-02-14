D-Backs announce 2020 promotional schedule

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the 2020 promotional schedule, highlighted by Ketel Marte Switch-Hitter Bobblehead, Christian “Sky” Walker Bobblehead/Star Wars Night, Father’s Day, a Third and Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Show, Madison Bumgarner Bobblehead and Eduardo Escobar Bobblehead. D-backs 8-game mini plans are currently on sale and are

D-backs 8-game mini plans are currently on sale and are available online at dbacks.com/miniplan. Eight-game mini plans allows fans to secure their seats for exciting match ups including Opening Day on March 26, the Cubs series April 30-May 3, Father's Day on June 21, and Fourth of July weekend.

The D-backs will also offer Special Event Nights throughout the season. Fans will be required to purchase a Special Event ticket package to receive the unique giveaway item at dbacks.com/events. Special Event Nights include:

• Pregame Bar Crawl – March 28

• Bark at the Park – March 29

• Jackie Robinson Day – April 15

• Pregame Car Show – May 3

• Pride Night – June 20

• College Rivalry Night – Aug. 22

Throughout the season, the D-backs will host themed nights for all fans to enjoy, including Star Wars Night (May 30), Native American Recognition Day (June 6), Mexican Pacific League Day (Aug. 1), and Hispanic Heritage Day, presented by Estrella Jalisco (Sept. 19). The D-backs will also host several postgame concerts throughout the season including Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience (March 28), Laberinto (Aug. 1), and Cory Ashbury & Zach Williams for the Faith & Family Night Concert (Aug. 21). In addition, fans can enjoy postgame fireworks, presented by Gila River Hotels & Casinos, on March 27, May 1, May 29, July 31, Aug. 21 and notably two Fireworks Spectacular Shows on July 3 & 4.

The D-backs’ 2020 giveaway items are available at dbacks.com/giveaways, with highlights below:

• Clear Plastic Tote Bag, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on March 26 vs. Braves)

• 2020 Schedule Magnet, courtesy of Pepsi (20,000 fans on March 27 vs. Braves)

• Ketel Marte Switch-Hitter Bobblehead, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on April 11 vs. Rockies)

• D-backs Graffiti Cap, courtesy of Pepsi (20,000 fans on May 16 vs. Nationals)

• Christian “Sky” Walker Bobblehead, courtesy of Cox (20,000 fans on May 30 vs. Tigers)

• Native American Recognition Day Tribal Jersey, courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos (20,000 fans on June 6 vs. Padres)

• Bat & Ball Set, courtesy of MLB Play Ball (5,000 kids on June 7 vs. Padres)

• Father’s Day Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Tyson Foods (15,000 dads on June 21 vs. Dodgers)

• Clear Drawstring Bag, courtesy of MLB Network (20,000 fans on July 5 vs. Reds)

• MadBum Bobblehead (20,000 fans on July 18 vs. Marlins)

• Trading Card Pack, courtesy of Topps (20,000 fans on July 31 vs. Dodgers)

• Eduardo Escobar Bobblehead (20,000 fans on Sept. 5 vs. Cardinals)