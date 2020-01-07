D-backs Announce New Bag Policy for All Events at Chase Field

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field will implement the clear bag policy for all Chase Field events, including D-backs games, starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, February 15, 2020. “The safety of our fans, players and staff is our top priority,” said D-backs Director of Security Dave

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field will implement the clear bag policy for all Chase Field events, including D-backs games, starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

“The safety of our fans, players and staff is our top priority,” said D-backs Director of Security Dave Ellis. “This new policy will allow our fans to enter the ballpark faster with a more efficient screening process. Several sports leagues, venues and events, including several right here in Arizona, have adopted a clear bag policy and we believe this is the next step to help ensure that Chase Field is a safe and enjoyable venue.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks strive to be a leader within Major League Baseball and have determined that limiting the size and types of bags permitted enhances public safety and allows fans to access the stadium more efficiently by speeding up the screening process.

Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon

Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5”

All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”)

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide

Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

Not approved bags:

Backpacks

Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5" W x 4.5" H)

Non-approved seat cushions

Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5" W x 4.5" H)

The D-backs have teamed up with BinBox to provide a storage option for fans with non-approved bags to store for a fee. BinBox will offer storage lockers at the Gila River Hotels & Casinos Plaza for fans to pay by the hour.

The Team Shop will have approved clear bags for purchase, including totes and more for fans to use all season long. For a complete list of approved bags and the D-backs Bag Policy, visit dbacks.com/bagpolicy.