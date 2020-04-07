D-backs' corporate partners offer deals and job opportunities

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are working closely with its corporate partners to provide information to fans about deals, essential services and job opportunities. Below is a list of D-backs corporate partners and the services and opportunities they are offering during this uncertain time. “We are in a unique position

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are working closely with its corporate partners to provide information to fans about deals, essential services and job opportunities. Below is a list of D-backs corporate partners and the services and opportunities they are offering during this uncertain time.

“We are in a unique position to be able to connect our fans and our corporate partners to help support each other during this time,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Our hope is to provide a concise list of deals and services that are being offered in our community by our partners and to be able to help support our partners at a time when business is challenging. In addition, we know many of our fans have lost income opportunities and we hope we can connect fans in need with our partners who are desperately looking to hire help.”

Job Opportunities:

Banner Health – currently hiring residents, fellows, practicing physicians, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants, apply at https://www.bannerhealth.com/careers/

Food and beverage deals and services:

Chick-fil-A- Open for drive thru, curbside pickup and delivery. Receive 20-percent bonus rewards points on total mobile order purchase through April 30.

Essential services and other community deals:

State Forty Eight– created a t-shirt to support our community. This “distant yet together” shirt is being sold with 50 percent of the proceeds to benefit Local First Arizona and Matthew’s Crossing. You can purchase the t-shirt at www.statefortyeight.com.