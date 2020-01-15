Save the Date: D-backs Fan Fest to Take Place One Month From Today at Chase Field 

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they will kick off the 2020 season at the 16th annual D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, February 15 at Chase Field. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p.m. Fans must claim a free ticket online at dbacks.com/fanfest for admission

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they will kick off the 2020 season at the 16th annual D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, February 15 at Chase Field. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p.m. Fans must claim a free ticket online at dbacks.com/fanfest for admission to the event.

The free event will offer fans unprecedented access to current players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters, with activities that include:

Autograph and photo sessions

Baseball activities and photos on the field

Stage Show, featuring Q&A from current players & D-backs executives

Tours of the Home Clubhouse

Sandlot access for kids to use the playground, hit in the batting cages and play wiffle ball

D-backs Yard Sale benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation As previously announced, this will also be the first event implementing the new Clear Bag Policy at Chase Field. Clear bags and other approved bags will be available for purchase.

A free ticket can be claimed directly to your mobile phone to enter the event. Fans wishing to attend must claim a free ticket in advance. Tickets can be downloaded now through February 15 online at dbacks.com/fanfest.