D-Backs make 7 roster moves
PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves and have 60 players in camp. Reassigned to Minor League camp: RHP Jeremy Beasley RHP Josh Green RHP Mark Leiter Jr. RHP Matt Peacock C Dominic Miroglio INF Drew Ellis INF Geraldo Perdomo
