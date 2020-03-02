 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
D-Backs make 7 roster moves

10:43 AM EST

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves and have 60 players in camp.

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Jeremy Beasley

RHP Josh Green

RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

RHP Matt Peacock

C Dominic Miroglio

INF Drew Ellis

INF Geraldo Perdomo

