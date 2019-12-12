D-Backs named among best places to work in Phoenix in 13th straight year

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks were named among Valley companies as one of the "Best Places to Work," when the Phoenix Business Journal announced its list of 2019 recipients at an awards luncheon today at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The D-backs finished among the top

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks were named among Valley companies as one of the "Best Places to Work," when the Phoenix Business Journal announced its list of 2019 recipients at an awards luncheon today at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The D-backs finished among the top large-sized companies for the 13th year in a row.

“Being named a best place to work year in and year out is a tremendous point of pride for this organization,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “Creating a world-class culture of family, learning, inclusion, community-giving, development and diversity has been a top priority of ours. Our employees create this environment that they work within and they cherish their time and contributions as D-backs.”

Founded in 2003, the "Best Places to Work" program ranks Valley companies through a third-party administered employee survey. The areas surveyed include various parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture and management practices. Hundreds of companies were nominated for the award and selected companies were named among the "Best Places to Work" in micro-, small-, medium-, large- and extra-large-sized company categories. The D-backs were the first professional sports organization to receive the honor in 2007.

D-backs employees operate under core values established by the leadership team that provide true framework for effective decision-making. Those values include investing into the people who work for the organization, cultivating and enhancing relationships with employees, establishing integrity by accepting individual and collective responsibility, foster learning throughout the organization while considering outside points of view, and expecting positive results from the organization both on and off the field. Culture is also one of the five areas of focus within the organization's Circle of Success.

Last season, the team incorporated a yearlong Leadership Academy program that provides growth and development opportunities to selected Team Players throughout the organization. The D-backs Leadership Academy provides each Team Player with the time and resources (internal & external) to continue his/her leadership development and collaboration skills specifically around: leading self/individuals/teams, connection, reflection, inspiration, strategy, tactics, assessments, skill building, and D-backs Business & Baseball Operations.

Among the unique perks enjoyed by employees is a bi-yearly trip to San Diego for all D-backs front office employees to see the team play the Padres with transportation, game tickets and hotel provided by the D-backs. Employees also receive a number of other benefits, including an extended two-week holiday break, quarterly company outings, roundtable meetings between management and employees and a rotating council comprised of members from all levels of the organization focusing on enhancing company events and culture.