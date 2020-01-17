D-backs to host Race Against Cancer on April 5

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) will host their eighth annual D-backs Race Against Cancer (#DbacksRace), presented by Dignity Health, on April 5 with proceeds benefitting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 5K/1 mile walk will wind through the streets of downtown Phoenix and participants will be able to end with

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) will host their eighth annual D-backs Race Against Cancer (#DbacksRace), presented by Dignity Health, on April 5 with proceeds benefitting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 5K/1 mile walk will wind through the streets of downtown Phoenix and participants will be able to end with a victory lap around the outfield wall at Chase Field. Registration is now open at dbacks.com/race.

The 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. and the 1-Mile Family Fun Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at Chase Field. Each participant will receive a commemorative D-backs racing shirt, unique finisher medal courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass, D-backs drawstring bag and a ticket to a 2020 D-backs home game. Registration is open now through April 4 and is $40 for the 5k and $20 for the 1-Mile. Registration for children 12 and under to participate in the 1-Mile Family Fun Walk is only $10. Fans can also create an online fundraiser to engage family and friends and win great D-backs prizes and experiences, including tickets and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The race was developed to become a voice for all D-backs fans that have been affected by cancer. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and will be distributed to Arizona non-profits that provide screening, treatment and support for those dealing with cancer. The event has raised more than $1.5 million since 2013. Race participants are encouraged to visit the health and wellness expo to learn more about cancer research, screening, treatment and support.

For more information and to register, visit dbacks.com/race.