Delaware North Sportservice and Texas Rangers announce new local sponsor partners and winner of the ballpark recipe contest at Globe Life Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ARLINGTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2020) – Delaware North Sportservice, a global leader in sports hospitality, and the Texas Rangers will be bringing popular local brands to Globe Life Field. The new concessions will offer local favorites and convenience items. Here is a snapshot of the new sponsor

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ARLINGTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2020) – Delaware North Sportservice, a global leader in sports hospitality, and the Texas Rangers will be bringing popular local brands to Globe Life Field. The new concessions will offer local favorites and convenience items. Here is a snapshot of the new sponsor partners that will be operated by Delaware North:

• Golden Chick – Born and raised in Texas, this popular restaurant has been serving “The Original Golden Tender” for more than 30 years. Using a secret marinade and batter mixes, Golden Chick has grown a loyal following over the decades. Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite chicken tenders and sandwiches as well as select sides and their famous fresh baked rolls. Golden Chick can be found on the first base side of the main concourse.

• Bahama Bucks – It’s the ideal treat for the whole family to enjoy at the ballgame. Known as the original shaved ice company, Bahama Buck’s will delight fans looking for a fun and flavorful refreshment. Fans will be able to choose from a variety of popular flavors including Birthday Cake, Tiger’s Blood and Blue Raspberry. The Texas based brand will operate two portable locations: one on the main concourse and the other on the upper concourse.

• Pluckers – This Texas franchise is a local favorite that boasts “the best wings” in the Longhorn State, has found a home at Globe Life Field. Pluckers serve wings, tenders and some of their most popular dipping sauces. The wing bar stand will be located on the main concourse near centerfield.

Delaware North Sportservice is proud to announce the winner of the Globe Life Field Recipe Contest. Congratulations to Jennie Loy for her Brisket Egg Rolls recipe. The winning item will be offered at four food stands during the 2020 MLB regular season. We would like to thank all those who submitted their recipes. Media will be able to meet Jennie Loy and sample her winning Brisket Egg Roll at the upcoming media day food tasting on a date to be announced.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is one of the largest privately-held hospitality companies in the world. Founded in 1915, Delaware North has global operations at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Delaware North has annual revenue of $3 billion in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurants and catering, parks, resorts, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and food service, at www.delawarenorth.com.