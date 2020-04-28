Dodgers host 11,000 fans on star-studded inaugural Zoom party

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted 11,000 fans on their inaugural Dodgers Zoom Party last night, which featured current and former players, team personalities and celebrity fans for an hour-long event. The Dodgers Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current

The Dodgers Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Joc Pederson, Joe Kelly, Will Smith as well as the club’s manager Dave Roberts. Celebrity fans Brad Paisley, Mario Lopez, George Lopez, Jaleel White and Miles Brown also joined the Zoom along with former players Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Steve Yeager, Ron Cey, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and broadcasters Jaime Jarrín and Ned Colletti. The hour-long chat closed with a message from Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who thanked the fans and healthcare workers for their support during his recent hospitalization.

In true baseball form, the Zoom featured participants singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch, and all viewers were treated to a short rendition of Brad Paisley’s new single “No I in Beer.”

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

“Baseball has always brought us together – especially during challenging times – and these shared digital experiences are invaluable in keeping our Dodger Family connected,” said Lon Rosen, Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “One of the biggest things our players miss is the daily interactions they have with fans during the course of the season, and they value these opportunities to reconnect. We can’t wait to see everyone at Dodger Stadium again, but until it’s safe to do so, we’re excited to bring together our amazing fans, players and award-winning entertainers to celebrate our shared love of Dodger baseball.”