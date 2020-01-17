Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour Presented by Bank of America launches Monday

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their 17th annual community service week from Monday, Jan. 20-Tuesday, Jan. 28 during the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America, the official Bank of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This extended week of community outreach and fan appreciation

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their 17th annual community service week from Monday, Jan. 20-Tuesday, Jan. 28 during the _Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America_, the official Bank of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This extended week of community outreach and fan appreciation will include 12 events and feature Dodger players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters as well as nearly 150 Bank of America employee volunteers making visits throughout the Southland.

This year’s Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America engages a broad cross section of the Los Angeles community, with events to show the Dodgers’ gratitude to our public servants, first responders, law enforcement and military. Additionally, the club will engage with STEM students, hold a birthday celebration for children experiencing homelessness and host its annual pet photo day in support of a local animal shelter.

The tour will be highlighted by events on Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24, where the entire Dodger organization - including front office, current and former players, coaches, broadcasters and staff - and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will come together for service projects and community events. On Thursday, the team and Bank of America volunteers will spend the day building and painting children’s playhouses in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) and also support Project Sunshine by assembling activity kits to provide relief and distraction for hospitalized pediatric patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. On Friday, Dodger players will visit Saugus High School for a pep rally and also visit with local first responders in Santa Clarita who bravely answered the calls for assistance during the November 2019 tragedy.

The full schedule is below, with community events both before and after the team’s annual FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 at Dodger Stadium. Members of the media interested in attending any Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour presented by Bank of America events should contact the Dodgers’ Public Relations department by replying to this email or calling (323) 224-1301.

Monday, January 20

8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: A Seat at the Table

The Dodgers and Bank of America will support L.A. Works’ MLK Day of Service, where volunteers will work on a beautification project at Orville Wright Middle School STEAM Magnet in Westchester. Prior to the service project, L.A. Works will host a breakfast conversation featuring community leaders discussing their journey to create their own “seat at the table.” After breakfast, Dodger Alumni and Bank of America volunteers will join in with the local community to support access to positive learning environments with projects including painting and building benches. _Orville Wright Middle School, 6550 West 80__th_ _Street. Los Angeles_

Tuesday, January 21

*10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. *Metro Bus Driver Appreciation

Fernando Valenzuela will visit with Metro bus drivers, some of whom drive the Dodger Stadium Express route prior to each Dodger game, thanking them for their commitment to getting fans around Los Angeles, and especially to Dodger Stadium in time for first pitch. Bank of America volunteers will support this event.

Metro Division 13, 920 N. Vignes Street, Los Angeles

6:00 p.m.-*8:00 p.m. *Worthy of Love Birthday Celebration

Alex Verdugo, Matt Beaty and Bank of America volunteers will host a birthday party for children living on Skid Row in partnership with Worthy of Love, a non-profit organization that provides unforgettable birthday parties for children experiencing homelessness. Dinner will be provided by California Pizza Kitchen.

Stadium Club, Dodger Stadium

Wednesday, January 22

9:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m. STEM with the Dodgers

Members of the Dodgers Baseball Research and Development Department and Bank of America will host local students from the Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA) to expose them to careers involving STEM in baseball. GALA is the first and only all girls public school in California with a focus on STEM. _Stadium Club, Dodger Stadium_

*3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. *Dodger Pet Family Photo Day

** Joc Pederson** and Matt Beaty will take photos with fans and their dogs, who will receive a Dodger dog t-shirt. The event, which will be supported by Bank of America volunteers, will also serve as a donation drive. The team is encouraging fans to bring canned dog food and dry cat food to be donated to PAWS/LA, an agency that assists low-income seniors and people disabled with life threatening illnesses care for their companion animals.

_West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069_

Military Surprise

Justin Turner will make a surprise visit to a decorated World War II combat veteran in the Los Angeles area.

Thursday, January 23

*8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. *Dodger Organization and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Day of Service

The entire Dodger organization – front office, current and former players, coaches and broadcasters – and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will come together with Bank of America volunteers for a day of service giving back to the community. The team will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) to build playhouses for underserved children and Project Sunshine to assemble activity kits for hospitalized pediatric patients.

_Media check in at Stadium Club, Dodger Stadium_ **Andrew Friedman, Dave Roberts, A.J. Pollock, Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Kyle Garlick, D.J. Peters** and **Dino Ebel** are expected to attend.

Friday, January 24

9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Pep Rally at Saugus High School

Dodger players will surprise the Saugus High School student body with fun and games during an all-school pep rally.

_21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350_

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Dodger players will have lunch with the brave first responders who responded to the emergency calls from Saugus High School during the November 2019 tragedy.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department, 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, Kyle Garlick, Tony Gonsolin, Adam Kolarek, Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Zach McKinstry, Max Muncy, Jimmy Nelson, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Edwin Rios, Keibert Ruiz, Josh Sborz, Ross Stripling, Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Justin Turner, Mitchell White and Tyler White are expected to attend Friday’s events.

Saturday, January 25

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino at Dodger Stadium

To download free tickets or purchase autograph/V.I.P. experiences, please visit Dodgers.com/FanFest.

Monday, January 27 5th Annual Justin Turner Golf Classic. For more information, please visit: JustinTurnerFoundation.com.

Tuesday, January 28

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger and Bank of America volunteers will visit with members of the Los Angeles Police Department during their lunch to thank them for their service to the community.

_North Hollywood Police Station, 11640 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood_ Bellinger will also go undercover with Postmates to deliver lunch to a high school baseball team and deliver Project Sunshine kits prepared by members of the Dodger organization to patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.