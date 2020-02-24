Enhanced value, loaded tickets and ballpark fun highlight Miami Marlins 2020 lineup of ticket offers

MIAMI – Families! Foodies! Beer connoisseurs! Wine enthusiasts! Dog lovers! Students! Marlins Park is the place to be in 2020 for all of South Florida. The Miami Marlins are pleased to present offers that provide additional value and elevated experiences for all. Fans can experience great packages for Miami Marlins

MIAMI – Families! Foodies! Beer connoisseurs! Wine enthusiasts! Dog lovers! Students! Marlins Park is the place to be in 2020 for all of South Florida. The Miami Marlins are pleased to present offers that provide additional value and elevated experiences for all. Fans can experience great packages for Miami Marlins games on weekdays and weekends, with the expectation of an outstanding fan experience that will be filled with fun, baseball and entertainment. Marlins ticket offers build on the everyday affordability of attending a Marlins game with tickets starting at $10, $3 hot dogs on the $3o$5 Menu, retail selections under $20, and parking for $15 in-week and $20 on weekends.

“Miami is a social town and baseball is the social sport. Therefore, we developed custom offers to align with the interests of our fans while also adding value to their Marlins Park experience,” said Miami Marlins CRO Adam Jones. “Our community has a wide array of interests, and we are committed to providing an affordable first-class entertainment experience to all.”

The new Ticket+ offer gives fans additional value with a concession credit included in the ticket, which can be used at any concession at Marlins Park. Ticket+ will dish out opportunities for guests to try all the delicious food and beverage options available at the ballpark.

Here is your lineup of 2020 Ticket Offers:

Ticket+

· This is your ticket to Marlins baseball and more – every Friday home game

· This new offer includes a game ticket and food & beverage credit

· Fans can use the $5 or $10 food & beverage credit per ticket at any Marlins Park concession

· Tickets packages start as low as $13.50 per ticket; a minimum of three tickets required per order

· That’s just $54 for a game and dinner for a family of four, $67.50 for a family of five and $81 for a family of six

o Food & Wine

· A must-taste Marlins Park experience during five select Fridays: May 1, June 5, July 10, August 7, September 11

· Package includes a game ticket, flight of premium wines, and chef-curated food pairings for just $30

o Beerfest

· Cheers to a brew-tiful day at the ballpark for six select Saturday dates: April 11, May 16, June 20, July 25, August 29, Sept. 26

· Package includes a game ticket, sample of international, domestic and local craft beers, and a 5 oz. Beerfest souvenir mug, starting at $30.

o Bark at the Park presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

· A trip to the park you and your furry friend will not forget on five select Sunday dates: May 3, June 7, July 12, August 9, Sept. 13

· Tickets, which are $15 for humans and more importantly $5 for dogs, include a $5 donation to local animal organizations.

o Marlins Student Pass

· All Monday-Friday home games

· Students can register for free at Marlins.com/Student and get access to all Monday-Friday home games for $5 in advance and $8 on the day of game

The Miami Marlins will also return Salute and Serve Mondays presented by Precious Vodka, Senior Days presented by Humana, Good Student Program and Youth League Days for the 2020 season.

v Each Monday at Marlins Park, active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel and members of the police department receive two complimentary tickets.

v Fans 65 years or older are eligible to receive one complimentary ticket to Thursday home games this season, excluding Opening Day. This season, Senior Days presented by Humana will feature two additional dates, April 1 and August 31.

v The Good Student Program recognizes K-12 students in the public school systems of Miami-Dade County and Broward County who achieve perfect attendance through the third quarter of the 2019-20 academic school year. Eligible students will receive an invitation for two complimentary tickets to select Miami Marlins home games this season.

v Teams from partnering leagues of the Miami Marlins Tee Ball Initiative presented by Ultimate Software are invited to celebrate their participation prior to select Sunday home games. Players and coaches can redeem their vouchers for a complimentary ticket, exclusive pricing for family and friends, and priority seating. Youth League Days will be celebrated on May 3, May 17 and June 7; participating players and teams should check with their league administrators for their respective Youth League Day.