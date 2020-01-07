Exclusive Singing Buck O’Neil Bobblehead Available For Purchase At Fanfest

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 7, 2020) – Royals Charities, the charitable organization of the Kansas City Royals, will sell special singing Buck O’Neil bobbleheads at FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. The event will take place on January 24 and 25. John “Buck” O’Neil played

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 7, 2020) – Royals Charities, the charitable organization of the Kansas City Royals, will sell special singing Buck O’Neil bobbleheads at FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. The event will take place on January 24 and 25.

John “Buck” O’Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs in his career. The bobblehead commemorates Buck as manager of the Monarchs in 1953, when he led them to the Negro American League title. Press the button on the base of the bobblehead, and you will hear Buck’s heartfelt rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Proceeds from the bobblehead will benefit Royals Charities and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in honor of the Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues.

Bobbleheads will be sold for $35 on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, January 24 exclusively at the Royals Charities booth at FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. Fans are limited to five per person per transaction and will be available while supplies last. Beginning Monday, January 27, a limited quantity of the collectable bobbleheads will be available for purchase at royals.com, and will ship in mid-February. Fans are highly encouraged to purchase their bobbleheads in person at FanFest.

Royals 2020 Season Ticket Members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.

Hours for the 2020 Royals FanFest are listed below.

2020 FANFEST HOURS

Friday, January 24

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals Season Ticket Members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Friday – Youth $5

Friday – Adult $12

Saturday – Youth $5

Saturday – Adult $12

* Please note that youth prices are for children ages 6-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.

For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.