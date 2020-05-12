Four-day QuikTrip Concert in Your Car presented by Energy Transfer to take place at Globe Life Field

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers announced today details for QuikTrip Concert in Your Car presented by Energy Transfer. The outdoor drive-up concert experience will feature nationally recognized and award-winning recording artists performing live outside the new Globe Life Field. The Concert in Your Car series is a first-of-its-kind event

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers announced today details for QuikTrip Concert in Your Car presented by Energy Transfer. The outdoor drive-up concert experience will feature nationally recognized and award-winning recording artists performing live outside the new Globe Life Field.

The Concert in Your Car series is a first-of-its-kind event that will present a unique live-show experience featuring chart topping recording artists, in a socially distant environment. Located in Tundra Lot B, just North of Globe Life Field, the series of concerts will take place on consecutive nights from Thursday, June 4 to Sunday, June 7.

Eli Young Band will open the Concert in Your Car series on Thursday, June 4, followed by Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6, and Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler on June 7.

Rangers fans and music enthusiasts alike will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars, without interacting with anyone to gain access to the show. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the parking lot, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands. Concert audio will be available through a specially designated FM radio channel.

“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our fans and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “We have a full slate of bands, and each will present an exciting show every night.”

Every concert starts at 9 p.m. each night, with parking lots opening one hour prior to each show.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle, per night. Each show date requires a ticket specific to that event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

Special VIP packages, with guaranteed access in the first two rows of the parking lot, are available in limited quantities and cost $80 per vehicle.

Tickets for the Concert in Your Car series will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10:00 A.M., at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar. All ticket sales will be available on-line only. Attendees are permitted to bring food and drink in their vehicles.

Texas Rangers season ticket members, as well as fan bases of that night’s performing artist, will be able to purchase the tickets early on May 13, followed by the on-sale for TexasRangers.com registered users on May 14.

The format and scheduling of the Concert in Your Car series are subject to change following any changes to the recommended safety and health guidelines. In the event of inclement weather, event management may decide to delay the performance or make necessary arrangements to keep fans, talent, and staff safe.

For more information, as well as a full list of FAQs and safety parameters, please visit texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar.

Full Schedule of Concert in Your Car Concerts:

Thursday, June 4 - Eli Young Band

Friday, June 5 - Whiskey Myers

Saturday, June 6 - Pat Green

Sunday, June 7 - Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler

ABOUT ELI YOUNG BAND: MULTI-PLATINUM hit makers Eli Young Band are charging full speed ahead after achieving their fourth #1, “Love Ain’t,” off their latest project, THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND: GREATEST HITS (The Valory Music Co.). Staying true to their Country roots over a storied career, their top-charting hits include PLATINUM "Drunk Last Night,” 2X PLATINUM “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and 3X PLATINUM “Crazy Girl.” With smash singles claiming Billboard's #1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Awards Song of the Year, EYB has earned multiple nominations from GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards. They have performed on national television shows such as TODAY, Conan, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and FOX & Friends. EYB has sold out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners while also sharing the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band. For a full list of tour dates and more, please visit https://eliyoungband.com/ and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT WHISKEY MYERS: Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played nearly 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and have sold out 95% of their headlining shows over the past two years to ever- increasing crowds. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted atop the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their most recent album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with

single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band has also earned sync success with features in Seasons 1 & 2 of Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If.” For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

ABOUT JOSH ABBOTT: Hailing from Idalou, Texas, Josh Abbott Band formed when Josh Abbott attended Texas Tech University in 2009. Since then, the band has toured the nation singing their brand of Texas Country. Josh Abbott Band has achieved five top 50 country hits with standout songs like, "Oh, Tonight" featuring country superstar Kacey Musgraves and their first top 40 hit "Wasn't That Drunk" with Carley Pearce. The band most recently celebrated the 10 Year Anniversary of their debut album named after their anthemic song "She's Like Texas". For a full list of tour dates and more, please visit https://www.joshabbottband.com/ and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PAT GREEN: A three-time Grammy nominee, Pat Green has become a cultural force across the country that has sold out venues from Nokia Theater in Time Square and House of Blues Los Angeles to the Houston Astrodome in Texas. Respected by his peers, he has co-written with artists ranging from Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton to Jewel and Rob Thomas. Green’s explosive live shows have made him a fan favorite and a hot ticket landing tours with Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Dave Matthews Band. Named “the Springsteen of the South West” by People, Green has sold over 2 million records and has released 10 studio albums. He has a string of 15 hits on the Billboard Country Radio Chart and twelve #1 hits on the Texas Radio Chart. He has been praised by Esquire, NPR, Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, American Songwriter, Paste, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Austin City Limits and Late Show With David Letterman. His album “What I’m For” made its debut at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, which was followed by the critically acclaimed love letter to his fans “Home.” For more information, visit https://www.patgreen.com/

ABOUT KEVIN FOWLER: Kevin Fowler was born in Amarillo, TX. His country music journey began as he found his footing as a solo act in the early 2000s in his home state of Texas, where he burst onto the scene with the celebrated album Beer Bait and Ammo. He has released 11 solo albums (most recently Barstool Stories, produced by Trent Wilmon), had eighteen #1’s on Texas music charts and, most recently, launched a collaborative musical duo with Roger Creager called Dos Borrachos. The Duo has toured together supporting their eponymous album and hosts their wildly successful annual music festival in Mexico called Big Cabo Fest. For more information on Kevin Fowler and a list of upcoming tour dates, please visit: www.kevinfowler.com

ABOUT QUIKTRIP: QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800+ stores in 11 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 22,500 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service. To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.

ABOUT ENERGY TRANSFER: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., also owns the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP, and the general partner interests and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP. For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at www.energytransfer.com