Fox Sports Southwest and 105.3 The Fan broadcast schedule of Texas Rangers games, May 11-17

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for May 11-17.

FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the Rangers’ victories in the 2011 postseason with the ALCS clinching Game 6 vs. Detroit and Games 2, 4, and 5 of the World Series vs. St. Louis. The coverage will also include 2011 Playoff Rewind shows hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond. The 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind includes interviews with outfielders Nelson Cruz (ALCS MVP) and David Murphy and 1B-DH Michael Young, and the 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind includes interviews with pitcher Derek Holland, catcher Mike Napoli, and 1B-DH Michael Young.

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for May 11-17 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Monday, May 11

3:30 p.m.—Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony, August 12, 2017

4:00 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019

5:00 p.m.—Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony, August 31, 2019

5:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 6, October 15 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 15-5)

8:30 p.m.—2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind

9:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series Game 2, October 20 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 2-1)

Tuesday, May 12

9:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 ALCS Game 6, October 15 vs. Detroit (Rangers won, 15-5)

12 noon—2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind

12:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series Game 2, October 20 at St. Louis (Rangers won, 2-1)

Thursday, May 14

5:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series, Game 4, October 23 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-0)

8:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series, Game 5, October 24 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-2)

10:30 p.m.—2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Friday, May 15

8:00 a.m.—Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony, August 12, 2017

8:30 a.m.—Pudge Catching Greatness Special

9:00 a.m.--#10—Michael Young Special

9:30 a.m.--#29—Adrian Beltre Special

10:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series, Game 4, October 23 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-0)

12:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2011 World Series, Game 5, October 24 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-2)

3:00 p.m.—2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, May 16

6:00 p.m.--Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Evan Williams Bourbon—2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs. San Francisco (Rangers won, 4-2).

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.