FOX Sports Wisconsin, Newsradio 620 WTMJ announce additional classic game broadcasts in April 

MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ will continue to re-air classic Brewers games in April, today announcing additional broadcasts running through the end of the month. FOX Sports Wisconsin will re-air eight additional games this month, beginning with the Brewers’ Game 4 matchup with the St. Louis

MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ will continue to re-air classic Brewers games in April, today announcing additional broadcasts running through the end of the month.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will re-air eight additional games this month, beginning with the Brewers’ Game 4 matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals from the 1982 World Series at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 16. The network will later show the broadcast from Game 5 of the series at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 18.

The six classic game broadcasts that will accompany the 1982 Fall Classic on FOX Sports Wisconsin are below.

Monday, April 20 (7 p.m. CT) – May 4, 2015 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Craig Counsell’s managerial debut)

Wednesday, April 22 (7 p.m. CT) – Oct. 1, 2018 at Chicago Cubs (Game 163)

Friday, April 24 (7 p.m. CT) – Sept. 23, 2011 vs. Florida Marlins (Brewers clinch first National League Central Division title in franchise history)

Sunday, April 26 (6 p.m. CT) – Aug. 29, 2018 at Cincinnati Reds (Christian Yelich hits for cycle)

Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. CT) – Aug. 28, 1992 at Toronto Blue Jays (Brewers set AL record with 31 hits)

Thursday, April 30 (7 p.m. CT) – April 3, 2018 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Ryan Braun, Yelich hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning for a walk-off win)

A schedule of re-broadcasts that will be shown on FOX Sports Wisconsin is available here.

The Newsradio 620 WTMJ’s classic game broadcast schedule continues Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT with the finale of the 2008 season. WTMJ will re-air the two additional games listed below this month, both at 6 p.m. CT.

Wednesday, April 22 – Game 1 of the 2018 NL Championship Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, April 29 – Sept. 15, 2019 at St. Louis Cardinals (Ryan Braun hits game-winning grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning)

In addition to the broadcasts on FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ, fans can also watch select games on Brewers.com and Facebook on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CT beginning tomorrow. The schedule through the end of April is as follows:

Tuesday, April 14 – Sept. 6, 2009 vs. San Francisco Giants (Prince Fielder walk-off)

Tuesday, April 21 – Sept. 8, 2010 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Trevor Hoffman’s 600th save)

Tuesday, April 28 – April 22, 2006 vs. Cincinnati Reds (Five Brewer home runs in one inning)