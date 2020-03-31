FOX Sports Wisconsin, Newsradio 620 WTMJ to re-air classic Brewers games in April

MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ are continuing to bring Brewers baseball to fans this month by re-airing classic games stretching back more than 30 years. The first game that will be aired on Newsradio 620 WTMJ will be tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, when fans can relive

MILWAUKEE – FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ are continuing to bring Brewers baseball to fans this month by re-airing classic games stretching back more than 30 years.

The first game that will be aired on Newsradio 620 WTMJ will be tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, when fans can relive the Crew capturing the 2018 National League Central Division title with a win at Wrigley Field in Game 163 at 6 p.m. CT.

The schedule of classic Brewers games that will be re-broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ at 6 p.m. CT is below.

Wednesday, April 8 – Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wednesday, April 15 – Game 162 of the 2008 regular season vs. the Chicago Cubs

FOX Sports Wisconsin will re-air six additional classic games, beginning with Juan Nieves’ no-hitter in Baltimore from April 15, 1987 at 7 p.m. CT this Thursday, April 2. The network will also show the following contests:

April 20, 1987 at Chicago White Sox (Brewers win AL record 13th straight game to begin the season)

Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 1982 American League Championship Series against the California Angels (the Brewers become the first team to win a League Championship Series after trailing two games to none)

Games 1 of the 1982 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals

A schedule of re-broadcasts that will be shown on FOX Sports Wisconsin is available here.