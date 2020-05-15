FOX Sports Wisconsin, Newsradio 620 WTMJ announce additional classic game broadcasts in May

MILWAUKEE -- FOX Sports Wisconsin and Newsradio 620 WTMJ today announced additional classic games that will re-air this month, beginning this Monday, May 18. Seven classic game broadcasts have been added to the schedule on FOX Sports Wisconsin, the first of which features a game-tying and walk-off home run against

Seven classic game broadcasts have been added to the schedule on FOX Sports Wisconsin, the first of which features a game-tying and walk-off home run against Wade Davis and the Chicago Cubs from September 23, 2017 that will air at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, May 18. The following games will also re-air on the network, all at 7 p.m. CT:

Wednesday, May 20 – Carlos Gómez robs home run to seal win over Cincinnati Reds (from July 8, 2013)



Friday, May 22 – Christian Yelich records second cycle against the Reds (from Sept. 17, 2018)



Monday, May 25 – Brandon Woodruff retires first 15 batters, strikes out 10 Phillies (from May 26, 2019)



Wednesday, May 27 – Cecil Cooper, Paul Molitor represent Brewers at 1985 All-Star Game



Thursday, May 28 – Hank Aaron, Joe Torre start for Milwaukee Braves in 1965 All-Star Game



Friday, May 29 – Brewers have franchise-record three starters (Carlos Gómez, Jonathan Lucroy, Aramis Ramírez) in 2014 All-Star Game

FOX Sports Wisconsin will also air the fourth edition of “Unscripted” – a half-hour Zoom-style show – at 6:30 p.m. CT this Monday, May 18. This MVP edition of the show will be highlighted by Sophia Minnaert’s interviews with 2011 National League MVP Ryan Braun and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich. A schedule of re-broadcasts that will be shown on FOX Sports Wisconsin is available here.

Newsradio 620 WTMJ has added three games to its classic broadcast schedule this month, two of which will air at 6 p.m. CT. The third will be a specialty broadcast on Memorial Day starting at Noon CT. Brewers fans can listen to the call of Robin Yount’s 3,000th career hit against the Cleveland Indians (from Sept. 9, 1992) on Wednesday, May 20, the Crew clinching its first World Series berth in franchise history (from Oct. 10, 1982) on Monday, May 25, and of the inaugural game at Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds (from April 6, 2001) on Wednesday, May 27.

In addition, two games will air on brewers.com and the Brewers’ Facebook page, both at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can relive the Crew capturing the 2018 NL Central Division crown at Wrigley Field this Tuesday, May 19 as well as Christian Yelich’s first career cycle on Tuesday, May 26.