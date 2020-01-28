Free tickets for Rays Fan Fest now available on the Ballpark app

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays today announced additional details for the annual Fan Fest event scheduled for Saturday, February 8 at Tropicana Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Fan Fest will again be held on the field and include the Charity Yard Sale and

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays today announced additional details for the annual Fan Fest event scheduled for Saturday, February 8 at Tropicana Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Fan Fest will again be held on the field and include the Charity Yard Sale and Clubhouse Corner retail sites, which benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation, as well as clubhouse tours, youth clinics and panels with executives and coaches. Upon entry to Fan Fest, all fans will receive a License Plate Frame, presented by the Florida Department of Transportation, while supplies last.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to Tropicana Field for Fan Fest on February 8,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “I know many of us are still energized from the postseason run in 2019, and eager for the 2020 Rays to make more history. Fan Fest is a great way to kickoff the 2020 season with a family-friendly affair for all baseball fans.”

As a continuation of last year’s entry process, free tickets are required for access to Fan Fest. Tickets can be claimed on the Ballpark app and scanned from a mobile device for entry. All fans 18 years and older must have a mobile ticket for entry. Children 17 years and under do not need a ticket to attend Fan Fest.

Rays Season Ticket Holders receive exclusive benefits at Fan Fest, including early access through The Outfielder entrance near Gate 7 and special programming in the Season Ticket Holder-only Republic Bank Draft Room, such as photo stations with Rays players and coaches and new menu item sampling.

Rays Season Ticket Holders also have the first chance to purchase autograph passes for select players. Autograph passes are $25 each, with a limit of four (4) autograph passes per player. Season Ticket Holders and Rays email newsletter subscribers, called Rays Insiders, will receive emails with information about their special early access to autograph passes. All other fans can purchase autograph passes in the Ballpark app or at RaysBaseball.com/fanfest starting today at 4 p.m. The following players are scheduled to sign autographs (subject to change): Willy Adames, Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Charlie Morton, Blake Snell and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo. All proceeds from autograph pass sales benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which focuses on youth and educational programming that make a measurable difference in the Tampa Bay region.

Complete details and a list of current and former players expected to attend Fan Fest will be announced at a later date.