Giants announce three additional non-roster invitees to 2020 Spring Training
San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to an additional three players, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today. The Giants have now invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training. The three additional invitees are listed below
The three additional invitees are listed below in bold.
Pitchers (12)
• LHP Jerry Blevins
• RHP Matt Carasiti
• RHP Tyler Cyr
• RHP Rico Garcia
• RHP Sean Hjelle
• RHP Trey McNutt
• LHP Sam Moll
• RHP Carlos Navas
• RHP Tyson Ross
• RHP Andrew Triggs
• RHP Raffi Vizcaino
• RHP Sam Wolff
Catchers (4)
• Joey Bart
• Rob Brantly
• Tyler Heineman
• Chad Tromp
Infielders (3)
• Cristhian Adames
• Zach Green
• Drew Robinson
Outfielders (2)
• Joey Rickard
• Jamie Westbrook