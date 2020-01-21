Giants announce three additional non-roster invitees to 2020 Spring Training

San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to an additional three players, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today. The Giants have now invited 21 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training. The three additional invitees are listed below

Pitchers (12)

• LHP Jerry Blevins

• RHP Matt Carasiti

• RHP Tyler Cyr

• RHP Rico Garcia

• RHP Sean Hjelle

• RHP Trey McNutt

• LHP Sam Moll

• RHP Carlos Navas

• RHP Tyson Ross

• RHP Andrew Triggs

• RHP Raffi Vizcaino

• RHP Sam Wolff

Catchers (4)

• Joey Bart

• Rob Brantly

• Tyler Heineman

• Chad Tromp

Infielders (3)

• Cristhian Adames

• Zach Green

• Drew Robinson

Outfielders (2)

• Joey Rickard

• Jamie Westbrook