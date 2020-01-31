Giants Announce Three Additional Non-Roster Invitees to 2020 Spring Training

San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on minor league contracts and have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and infielder Pablo Sandoval, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today. The Giants have now invited

San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on minor league contracts and have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and infielder Pablo Sandoval, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today. The Giants have now invited 24 players to Major League Spring Training.

The three additional invitees are listed below in bold.

Pitchers (12)

LHP Jerry Blevins

RHP Matt Carasiti

RHP Tyler Cyr

RHP Rico Garcia

RHP Sean Hjelle

RHP Trey McNutt

LHP Sam Moll

RHP Carlos Navas

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Andrew Triggs

RHP Raffi Vizcaino

RHP Sam Wolff

Catchers (4)

Joey Bart

Rob Brantly

Tyler Heineman

Chad Tromp

Infielders (6)

Cristhian Adames

Zach Green

Drew Robinson

Darin Ruf

Yolmer Sanchez

Pablo Sandoval

Outfielders (2)

Joey Rickard

Jamie WestbrookF