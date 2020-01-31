Giants Announce Three Additional Non-Roster Invitees to 2020 Spring Training
San Francisco, Calif. – The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on minor league contracts and have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and infielder Pablo Sandoval, President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced today. The Giants have now invited 24 players to Major League Spring Training.
The three additional invitees are listed below in bold.
Pitchers (12)
LHP Jerry Blevins
RHP Matt Carasiti
RHP Tyler Cyr
RHP Rico Garcia
RHP Sean Hjelle
RHP Trey McNutt
LHP Sam Moll
RHP Carlos Navas
RHP Tyson Ross
RHP Andrew Triggs
RHP Raffi Vizcaino
RHP Sam Wolff
Catchers (4)
Joey Bart
Rob Brantly
Tyler Heineman
Chad Tromp
Infielders (6)
Cristhian Adames
Zach Green
Drew Robinson
Darin Ruf
Yolmer Sanchez
Pablo Sandoval
Outfielders (2)
Joey Rickard
Jamie WestbrookF