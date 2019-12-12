Giants unveil designs for relocated bullpens

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — In a move designed to increase player safety and enhance fan engagement, the San Francisco Giants unveiled designs today for the new bullpens at Oracle Park that will be located behind the centerfield wall in 2020. The bullpen design was developed by the Giants with Hubbard

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — In a move designed to increase player safety and enhance fan engagement, the San Francisco Giants unveiled designs today for the new bullpens at Oracle Park that will be located behind the centerfield wall in 2020. The bullpen design was developed by the Giants with Hubbard Godfrey Architects.

The new Giants’ and visitors’ bullpens will be located on either side of The Garden at Oracle Park, just below the left field and centerfield bleachers.

Several bleacher seats will directly overlook the bullpens and two new standing room terraces will be built into the bleachers to enhance fan engagement.

A portion of the Giants’ bullpen will be incorporated into The Garden at Oracle Park and fans will now have direct views from The Garden into the Giants’ bullpen.

The bullpens will be situated just inches above the field and will be accessible through gates built into the outfield wall.

Padded chain link openings in the wall will provide views into and out of the bullpens for players and fans.

Terraces adjacent to the bullpens will be approximately 3 feet above the bullpens and will offer fans direct views into the bullpens and of the playing field beyond.

The new centerfield wall be shortened from 8’ to 7’ in height.

The terraces will be cut into existing bleacher seating and will enable natural light to brighten fan areas under the bleachers which will feature new views into the ballpark.

Both bullpens will feature bathrooms for players.

NEW DIMENSONS

Left Center Field (intersection of left field and center field wall):

Old: 404 New: 399

Center Field (middle of centerfield wall)

Old: 399 New: 391

Triples Alley (intersection of centerfield wall and brick right field wall)

Old: 421 New: 415