Globe Life Field construction update -- Project is 90% complete

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 90% complete. There are 65 days until the first event at Globe Life Field (March 14, 2020). Construction Status: Highlights: · Seat installation is in progress on the upper seating bowl. Over half of the seats

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 90% complete. There are 65 days until the first event at Globe Life Field (March 14, 2020).

Construction Status:

Highlights:

· Seat installation is in progress on the upper seating bowl. Over half of the seats have been installed up to this point.

· There is a heavy emphasis on all kitchen and concession areas. Concession work, including bar fronts, and installation of kitchen equipment, is ongoing on all levels.

· Preliminary work has started on the field surface, including the installation of the retractable pitching mound.

Field Surface:

· Preliminary work has started on the field surface. Field concrete work will begin next week, and clay installation will follow at the end of the month.

· Installation of the retractable pitching mound started last month and is currently in progress.

Roof Work:

· The 5.5 acre retractable roof at Globe Life Field was closed for the first time in early December, marking a major milestone for the project. The roof moved a total of 405 feet from the open position, east toward the closed position.

· Decking is 100% complete and roofing work over the retractable roof structure is 85% complete.

· Framing of the ETFE panels is in progress over the retractable portion of the roof. Pillows will start installation middle of January.

· Work is ongoing for the seals along the roof track. The seals will keep wind and rain out of the building.

· The total steel weight of the entire operable roof structure is approximately 9,600 tons.

· The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Concrete work:

· Concrete work for the visitors and home dugout was completed in December. Work is ongoing for the outfield field walls, including the bullpens.

· All other concrete work for the entire facility has been completed.

Internal Work:

· Work on interior finishes is ongoing throughout the building. Furniture is being installed in the office building.

· Epoxy floor update is complete on the lower concourse and in progress on main concourse.

· Cabinetry work is ongoing on all levels. All cabinets have been installed in the lower concourse, office area, and suite levels. Cabinets are in progress on service level.

· Drywall is 96% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

External Work:

· The southwest entry structure is complete. Work is progressing on sidewalks and brick paver installation for the southwest entrance.

· Granite and Lueders stone work is ongoing on both the interior and exterior columns of the ballpark.

· Glass installation on the north side of the ballpark is complete. Glass is complete on the south, east, and west portion of the ballpark.

· Hardscape is in progress on the exterior of the building, including construction of the fire lanes, retaining walls, concrete curbs, and gutters. Asphalt has been laid for the east parking lot directly adjacent to Globe Life Field.

· The first tree was planted outside of Globe Life Field earlier this week, located on the east side of the ballpark.

Miscellaneous:

· Delaware North, the concessionaire provider for Globe Life Field, has started testing equipment in all kitchen and concession areas.

· There is a heavy emphasis on all kitchen and concession areas. Concession work, including bar fronts, and installation of kitchen equipment, is ongoing on all levels.

· The foul poles were installed in mid-November.

· Sports lights have been installed throughout the building. The lights are currently being tested in stages.

· Seat installation is in progress on the upper seating bowl. 24,000 seats have been installed. The padded seats have arrived and installation is started. The first seats were installed at Globe Life Field in late October. Seat installation is expected to be completed in early February, 2020.

· Installation of the ribbon panels is in progress. Installation on both the left field and center field video board is complete. The right field board is in progress.

· Preliminary air conditioning and heating function has been established in limited areas of the ballpark, including the service level, lower concourse and office building.

· Installation is ongoing on all levels for restroom fixtures, including toilets and sinks.

· Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. 15 elevators have been installed, and six are currently in progress. There will be a total of 24 elevators at Globe Life Field.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 98% complete.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Facts and Figures:

· Over five and a half million man hours have been completed on the Globe Life Field project to date. It is estimated the project will exceed six million man hours upon completion.

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· Approximately 1,400 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field.

· The new ballpark is scheduled to open in March of 2020. The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020. The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.