Globe Life Field construction update -- project is 91% complete

Construction of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers, is approximately 91% complete. There are 51 days until the first event at Globe Life Field (March 14, 2020).

Construction Status:

Highlights:

· Installation of the first exterior Globe Life Field sign was completed today. The first sign was installed on the North Plaza Entrance, measuring 13’6’’ tall by 108’ long. Exterior sign installation will continue on all sides of the facility over the next few weeks. (Photo attached)

· Work is ongoing on the field surface. Field concrete work is 60% complete, and clay installation will begin next week. (Photo attached)

· Seat installation is 85% complete on the main concourse and 55% complete on the upper seating bowl. A total of 30,000 seats have been installed up to this point. Upon completion, Globe Life Field will hold the capacity for 40,300 seats.

Field Surface:

· Clay installation will begin next week. The installation of synthetic grass will begin in February.

· Installation of the retractable pitching mound is complete.

Roof Work:

· Installation of ETFE panels on the retractable portion of the roof is 40% complete. Construction of all ETFE panels, which will allow natural light to flow throughout the facility, will be completed in mid-February.

· Operations for the retractable roof mechanisms are currently in progress, including finalizing controls and communication to the roof control room.

· The 5.5 acre retractable roof at Globe Life Field was closed for the first time in early December, marking a major milestone for the project.

· Decking is 100% complete and roofing work over the retractable roof structure is 90% complete.

· The total steel weight of the entire operable roof structure is approximately 9,600 tons.

· The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel. Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Internal Work:

· The lower concourse is 95% complete, including all clubs, suites, and concession areas on this level.

· Installation of interior signs is underway throughout the ballpark, including seating sections, concession stand branding, and directional signage.

· Work on interior finishes is ongoing throughout the building. Furniture is being installed in the office building in anticipation of the front office move at the end of February.

· Epoxy floor update is complete on the lower concourse and 75% complete on main concourse.

· Cabinetry work is ongoing on all levels. All cabinets have been installed in the lower concourse, office area, and suite levels. Cabinets are in progress on service level.

· Drywall is 97% complete in the ballpark. Drywall on the club and concession areas is currently in progress.

External Work:

· The southwest entry structure is complete. Work is progressing on sidewalks and brick paver installation for the southwest entrance. Sidewalks and pavers are also being installed on the north entry.

· Granite and Lueders stonework is ongoing on the exterior columns of the north side of ballpark.

· Landscaping has progressed at Globe Life Field, including the installation of several trees throughout the property. Trees from the existing lot C will be relocated to directly outside Globe Life Field starting next week.

· Glass installation is complete on all exterior areas of Globe Life Field.

· Hardscape is in progress on the exterior of the building, including construction of the fire lanes, retaining walls, concrete curbs, and gutters. Asphalt has been laid for the east parking lot directly adjacent to Globe Life Field.

Miscellaneous:

· Delaware North, the concessionaire provider for Globe Life Field, has started testing equipment in the lower concourse kitchen and concession areas.

· There is a heavy emphasis on all kitchen and concession areas. Concession work, including bar fronts, and installation of kitchen equipment, is ongoing on all levels.

· The foul poles were installed in mid-November.

· Sports lights have been installed throughout the building. The lights are currently being tested in stages.

· Installation of the ribbon panels is in progress. Installation of all video boards is complete and preliminary work is ongoing to test the video board equipment and systems.

· Air conditioning and heating function has been established in limited areas of the ballpark, including the service level, lower concourse and office building.

· Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical work is ongoing.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. 16 elevators have been installed, and eight are currently in progress. There will be a total of 24 elevators at Globe Life Field.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 98% complete.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Concrete work:

· Concrete work for the visitors and home dugout was completed in December. Work is ongoing for the outfield field walls, including the bullpens.

· All other concrete work for the entire facility has been completed.

Facts and Figures:

· Over five and a half million man hours have been completed on the Globe Life Field project to date. It is estimated the project will exceed six million man hours upon completion.

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· Approximately 1,700 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field.

· The new ballpark is scheduled to with a concert on March 14, 2020. The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020. The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.