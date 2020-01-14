Grady Fuson, Bob Melvin honored by Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland A’s Special Assistant to the General Manager Grady Fuson won the Legends in Scouting Award and Manager Bob Melvin won the Tommy Lasorda Managerial Achievement Award on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the 17th annual In the Spirit of the Game Awards Dinner, presented by the Professional

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland A’s Special Assistant to the General Manager Grady Fuson won the Legends in Scouting Award and Manager Bob Melvin won the Tommy Lasorda Managerial Achievement Award on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the 17th annual In the Spirit of the Game Awards Dinner, presented by the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation.

Fuson, former A’s scouting director from 1995-2001, is entering his 11th year as Special Assistant to the General Manager with the Athletics. He began his career as an area scout with Oakland in 1982 and has spent 29 years with the A’s organization. Between two stints with Oakland, Fuson served as assistant general manager with the Rangers (2002-04) and special assistant to the general manager (2005) and vice president of scouting and player development (2006-09) with the Padres.

In 2017, Fuson was named the recipient of the 10th annual Sheldon “Chief” Bender Award, which is given by Minor League Baseball to a person with distinguished service who has been instrumental in player development, and was named the West Coast Scout of the Year at the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings.

Melvin, entering his 10th season as manager of the A’s, has led Oakland to five postseason appearances and has garnered two American League Manager of the Year awards during his tenure. He has a 731-599 (.524) record since being named interim manager, June 9, 2011, and his wins are third most in franchise history behind Connie Mack (3,582) and Tony La Russa (798). No other active manager has a longer uninterrupted tenure with their current team. He is now 1224-1172 (.511) in 16 seasons as a Major League manager, including stints with the Seattle Mariners (2003-04) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-09). Among active managers, only Terry Francona (1,667) and Joe Maddon (1,252) have more wins.

In 2018, Melvin was named American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers of America and the Sporting News and Major League Manager of the Year by Baseball America. It was the third time he was named Manager of the Year by the BBWAA (2007 with Arizona and 2012 with Oakland) and he is the eighth manager to win the award three or more times.