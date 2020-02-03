Guns N' Roses to dominate new decade with larger-than-life global stadium tour

Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2020) – Today rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this

Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2020) – Today rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GNR will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.

In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:

Newly announced North American dates in bold

Saturday, March 14, 2020: Mexico City, MX, Vive Latino Festival

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: San Jose, CR, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

Saturday, March 21, 2020: Quito, EC, Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: Lima, PE, Estadio Universidad San Marcos

Friday, March 27, 2020: Santiago, CL, Lollapalooza

Sunday, March 29, 2020: Buenos Aires, AG, Lollapalooza

Friday, April 3, 2020: Sao Paolo, BR, Lollapalooza

Sunday, April 5, 2020: Bogota, CO, Estereo Picnic

Wednesday, April 8, 2020: Guatemala City, GT, Estadio Cementos Progreso

Saturday, April 11, 2020: Punta Cana, DR, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Wednesday, May 20, 2020: Lisbon, PT, Passeio Martimo De Alges

Saturday, May 23, 2020: Seville, ES, Estadio Benito Villamarin

Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Munich, DE, Olympiastadion

Friday, May 29, 2020: London, GB, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, May 30, 2020: London, GB, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tuesday, June 2, 2020: Hamburg, GE, Volksparkstadion

Saturday, June 6, 2020: Solvesborg, SE, Sweden Rock Festival

Tuesday, June 9, 2020: Vienna, AT, Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, June 12, 2020: Firenze, IT, Firenze Rocks

Sunday, June 14, 2020: Berne, CH, Stade de Suisse

Wednesday, June 17, 2020: Warsaw, PL, PGE Narodowy

Friday, June 19, 2020: Prague, CZ, Letnany Airport

Sunday, June 21, 2020: Landgraaf, NL, Pinkpop

Thursday, June 25, 2020: Glasgow, GB, Glasgow Green

Saturday, June 27, 2020: Dublin, IE, Marlay Park

Saturday, July 04, 2020: Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest – AmFam Amp

Wednesday, July 08, 2020: Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

Saturday, July 11, 2020: Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

Monday, July 13, 2020: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

Thursday, July 16, 2020: Washington, DC, Nationals Park

Saturday, July 18, 2020: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Tuesday, July 21, 2020: Boston, MA, Fenway Park

Friday, July 24, 2020: Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

Sunday, July 26, 2020: Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

Wednesday, July 29, 2020: Commerce City, CO, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Sunday, August 02, 2020: Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

Wednesday, August 05, 2020: San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park

Saturday, August 08, 2020: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 12, 2020: Atlanta, GA, Bobby Dodd Stadium

Saturday, August 15, 2020: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

Friday, August 21, 2020: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, August 23, 2020: Fargo, ND, Fargodome

Wednesday, August 26, 2020: Missoula, MT, Grizzly Stadium