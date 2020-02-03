Guns N' Roses to dominate new decade with larger-than-life global stadium tour
Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2020) – Today rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this
Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2020) – Today rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GNR will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.
The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.
In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.
GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:
Newly announced North American dates in bold
Saturday, March 14, 2020: Mexico City, MX, Vive Latino Festival
Wednesday, March 18, 2020: San Jose, CR, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
Saturday, March 21, 2020: Quito, EC, Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Tuesday, March 24, 2020: Lima, PE, Estadio Universidad San Marcos
Friday, March 27, 2020: Santiago, CL, Lollapalooza
Sunday, March 29, 2020: Buenos Aires, AG, Lollapalooza
Friday, April 3, 2020: Sao Paolo, BR, Lollapalooza
Sunday, April 5, 2020: Bogota, CO, Estereo Picnic
Wednesday, April 8, 2020: Guatemala City, GT, Estadio Cementos Progreso
Saturday, April 11, 2020: Punta Cana, DR, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Wednesday, May 20, 2020: Lisbon, PT, Passeio Martimo De Alges
Saturday, May 23, 2020: Seville, ES, Estadio Benito Villamarin
Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Munich, DE, Olympiastadion
Friday, May 29, 2020: London, GB, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, May 30, 2020: London, GB, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tuesday, June 2, 2020: Hamburg, GE, Volksparkstadion
Saturday, June 6, 2020: Solvesborg, SE, Sweden Rock Festival
Tuesday, June 9, 2020: Vienna, AT, Ernst Happel Stadium
Friday, June 12, 2020: Firenze, IT, Firenze Rocks
Sunday, June 14, 2020: Berne, CH, Stade de Suisse
Wednesday, June 17, 2020: Warsaw, PL, PGE Narodowy
Friday, June 19, 2020: Prague, CZ, Letnany Airport
Sunday, June 21, 2020: Landgraaf, NL, Pinkpop
Thursday, June 25, 2020: Glasgow, GB, Glasgow Green
Saturday, June 27, 2020: Dublin, IE, Marlay Park
Saturday, July 04, 2020: Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest – AmFam Amp
Wednesday, July 08, 2020: Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
Saturday, July 11, 2020: Detroit, MI, Comerica Park
Monday, July 13, 2020: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
Thursday, July 16, 2020: Washington, DC, Nationals Park
Saturday, July 18, 2020: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
Tuesday, July 21, 2020: Boston, MA, Fenway Park
Friday, July 24, 2020: Minneapolis, MN, Target Field
Sunday, July 26, 2020: Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
Wednesday, July 29, 2020: Commerce City, CO, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Sunday, August 02, 2020: Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
Wednesday, August 05, 2020: San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
Saturday, August 08, 2020: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 12, 2020: Atlanta, GA, Bobby Dodd Stadium
Saturday, August 15, 2020: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium
Tuesday, August 18, 2020: Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
Friday, August 21, 2020: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, August 23, 2020: Fargo, ND, Fargodome
Wednesday, August 26, 2020: Missoula, MT, Grizzly Stadium