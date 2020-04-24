Home Plate Project to fund Pittsburgh food distribution event

Pirates Charities and Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams today announced they have teamed-up to support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank through the “Home Plate Project,” a Major League Baseball-wide initiative in partnership with Garth Brooks’ “Teammates for Kids Foundation” and Adam Wainwright and Kyle Gibson’s “Big League Impact.” Together, they

Pirates Charities and Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams today announced they have teamed-up to support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank through the “Home Plate Project,” a Major League Baseball-wide initiative in partnership with Garth Brooks’ “Teammates for Kids Foundation” and Adam Wainwright and Kyle Gibson’s “Big League Impact.”

Together, they are directing the total $30,000 contribution to fund a drive-up food distribution with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Monday, April 27 at their Duquesne headquarters. The donation will provide meals for up to 1,000 families in need in the Pittsburgh region.

The “Home Plate Project” initiative is supported by all 30 MLB Clubs as over 50 Major League players raised nearly $1 million, providing over 4 million meals to support childhood hunger prevention in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools shut down, Trevor Williams and other players throughout the league personally reached out to each other to collect donations to make a difference in this time of heighted need.

“I am honored to again work with these incredible groups and make an impact locally with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support children and families throughout Pittsburgh,” Williams said. “The idea of the Home Plate Project is to support some of the most vulnerable in our communities and during this pandemic, we felt this help was needed immediately.”

The donation is part of the Pirates ongoing support to battle hunger in the region. In March, the Pirates and Pirates Charities announced a $50,000 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support multiple food distribution events throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that distributes more than 35 million meals annually throughout a network of nearly 400- member agencies across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Please join the Pirates in supporting the Food Bank as they respond to the need in our community caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A $20 contribution at pirates.com/FoodBank will purchase one box of emergency food for a family in our area. Donations of any amount are welcome, with 100% of contributions going to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.