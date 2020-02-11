Cleveland Indians announce 2020 Opening Day ticket purchase opportunity; February 24 public onsale

Season Ticket Plans and Six Packs still available; More benefits and better pricing than single-game tickets Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced that fans can register for the 2020 Ticket Purchase Opportunity for the chance to gain priority access to the club’s Home Opener on Thursday, March 26

Season Ticket Plans and Six Packs still available;

More benefits and better pricing than single-game tickets

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced that fans can register for the 2020 Ticket Purchase Opportunity for the chance to gain priority access to the club’s Home Opener on Thursday, March 26 – before single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 24.

Fans who register for the 2020 Opening Day Ticket Purchase Opportunity will have a chance to be randomly selected for early access to 2020 Opening Day tickets. To register, fans can visit Indians.com/OpeningDay and enter their contact information. The signup deadline is February 18 and selected fans will be notified via email by February 21 with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

The Public Onsale will begin on February 24 and will give fans access to 2020 single-game tickets. Tickets will go on sale at Indians.com/Tickets starting at 10 a.m. ET.

New to Progressive Field this year, 2020 single-game tickets in the Bleachers, District Tickets and Standing Room Only sections will be exclusively mobile entry. Fans with single-game tickets in these sections will be able to access their tickets via the Ballpark App or My Indians Tickets account and will be able to utilize the mobile entry lines at each gate.

Mastercard cardholders will have their own 24-hour presale on Friday, February 21 starting at 3 p.m. ET. Mastercard cardholders will be able to go through the purchase flow and will only be allowed to complete their transaction with a Mastercard.

In addition to Opening Day and single-game priority, Indians Season Ticket Holders receive the following perks:

Major savings over single-game prices at Progressive Field

Access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder merchandise and experiences through Tribe Rewards

Postseason priority

Exclusive access to special events

And more

Fans interested in Season Ticket packages can call the Indians Season Ticket sales department at 216-420-HITS or visit Indians.com/SeasonTickets.

Tribe Six Packs are still available for purchase at Indians.com/SixPacks. Fans can choose between a flexible Six Pack – allowing them to customize six games from a group of Friday, Saturday and day games – or purchase a themed Six Pack that contains either six Friday Fireworks games, six Saturday promo item games or six weekday day games.