Indians Invite C Cameron Rupp to Major League Camp

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the signing of free agent C CAMERON RUPP to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

Rupp, 31, is a veteran of five Major League seasons (2013-17) with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a career average of .234 (240-for-1027) with 57 2B, 39 HR and 124 RBI in 296 games. He was a third round selection of the Phillies in the 2010 draft out of the University of Texas. Over the last two campaigns, the Plano, TX native has appeared in 144 games at the Triple-A level and split the 2019 season between AAA Toledo (Detroit) and AAA Las Vegas (Oakland).