Indians sign 2B César Hernández

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the signing of free agent 2B CÉSAR HERNÁNDEZ to a Major League contract for the 2020 season.

Hernández, 29, has spent his entire career in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, compiling a career batting average of .277 (807-for-2915) with 113 doubles, 27 triples, 46 home runs and 253 RBI in 832 games across seven seasons since debuting in 2013. The switch-hitting native of Valencia, Venezuela has appeared in 161 games in each of the last two seasons and has posted a 2.5 bWAR-or-higher in three of the last four campaigns.

In 2019, Hernández batted .279 (171-for-612) with 31 doubles, 3 triples, 14 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored (.333/.408/.741). He led the Phillies in hits and posted single-season career bests in doubles, hits and RBI. The 171 hits were second among all Major League second basemen as he ranked third among NL second basemen in runs, doubles and RBI, and fourth in bWAR (2.5).

Additionally, C ERIC HAASE has been designated for assignment.