Cleveland Indians, WKYC & Partners raise over $75K during Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Indians and WKYC today announced that the Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic raised over $75,000 thanks to donations from Cleveland Indians partners, WKYC and the Northeast Ohio community. WKYC teamed up

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Indians and WKYC today announced that the Our Kids, Our Tribe fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic raised over $75,000 thanks to donations from Cleveland Indians partners, WKYC and the Northeast Ohio community.

WKYC teamed up with Cleveland Indians players and alumni, Boys & Girls Clubs and Cleveland Indians partners to air one-and-a-half hours of special programming on WKYC.com (6:30-7 PM) and Channel 3 (7-8 PM) on Thursday, April 16. Tribe players that appeared during the programming included SANDY ALOMAR, SHANE BIEBER, CARLOS CARRASCO, DELINO DESHIELDS, TERRY FRANCONA, BRAD HAND and KENNY LOFTON.

"We are humbled by the community's amazing generosity and genuine compassion for our kids," said BGCNEO President and CEO Jeff Scott. "We are so grateful to all those who donated to support our Clubs and our kids, and to WKYC and the Cleveland Indians for the leadership they showed in organizing this terrific event."

Dollar Bank, the newest partner to join the Cleveland Indians, matched the biggest donation of the day contributing $20,000. They were joined by generous donations from Cleveland Indians Charities ($20,000), Kaulig Giving ($10,000), Crescent Digital ($5,000) and TEGNA Foundation ($5,000).

“Dollar Bank was honored to be a part of the ‘Our Kids, Our Tribe’ Fundraiser supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio,” said Jim McQuade, Dollar Bank President and CEO. “We would like to thank the Cleveland Indians, WKYC, and all of the additional donors who contributed to help provide much needed support for the Boys and Girls Club members during these unprecedented times. We encourage everyone to stay safe and look forward to joining our new partner and all of the great Indians fans at the ballpark when it is appropriate.”

Tribe fans can still donate to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio by visiting www.bgcneo.org.