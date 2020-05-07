Inside Corner with Gonzo & Goldy debuts on ROOT SPORTS May 7

Inside Corner with Gonzo & Goldy is coming to ROOT SPORTS. The weekly program, co-hosted by Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith, debuts on ROOT SPORTS at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 7, presented by Coors Light. This week’s guest is Mariners pitcher Justin Dunn. During the conversation, Dunn

This week’s guest is Mariners pitcher Justin Dunn. During the conversation, Dunn talks about his unusual path to the Major Leagues from boarding school in Connecticut, to Boston College, stints as a starter, reliever and starter again, to the New York Mets and finally the Seattle Mariners.

Dunn was drafted in 2016 by the Mets out of Boston College. He was traded to the Mariners in 2018 in a seven-player deal that sent Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz to New York in exchange for Dunn, Jarred Kelenic, Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and Jay Bruce.

Each week on Inside Corner, Gonzo & Goldy interview a different Mariners player about a mix of topics beyond baseball, including life during social isolation. The co-hosts have an easy rapport and they smoothly trade off questions and quips as they engage with their guest. Each program ends with a lightening round of Quick Pitch questions. Tune in to find out Dunn’s favorite cheat day food, which teammate he thinks would win Survivor, and whether he’d rather win a Gold Glove or a Cy Young Award.

Fans can get in on the action by submitting their questions via Twitter with the hashtag #InsideCorner.

In addition to Inside Corner, ROOT SPORTS will debut Backstories: Felix’s Perfect Game at 6:00pm. Hear the untold stories behind the King’s special day from teammates, coaches and the man himself.