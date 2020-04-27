Inside Corner with Marco Gonzales & Aaron Goldsmith debuts April 28 on Mariners YouTube channel

A new, weekly program debuts on the Seattle Mariners YouTube channel at 6:00pm on April 28, that will feature conversations with Mariners players about baseball, hobbies, life under quarantine, and a host of other topics. Inside Corner is co-hosted by starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith. Each

Inside Corner is co-hosted by starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith. Each week Gonzo & Goldy interview a different Mariners player.

“I hope this feels like pulling up a chair and eavesdropping on what these guys talk about in the clubhouse,” said Goldsmith.

Episode 1, which features catcher Tom Murphy, is presented by Taco Time.

“As a proud northwest company, we are honored to help provide fans and families with Mariners content during this time,” said Gretchen Weidemann, Taco Time Director of Marketing & Advertising.

While working for the Pawtucket Red Sox, Goldsmith used to do regular Skype interviews with players. Since social distancing has put the Major League Baseball season on hold and scattered players all over the country, Goldsmith felt the time was right to revive the idea.

“We’re all going through this social isolation together and people are looking for connections and being able to talk to these guys about something other than just baseball can help do that,” said Goldsmith.

The choice of Marco Gonzales as co-host was an easy one.

“When he’s finished with baseball, he’s the player most likely to end up in the booth as an analyst,” said Goldsmith.

The first episode covers a mix of topics from baseball to hobbies to balancing family life. Goldsmith hopes the program helps fans get to know the players a little better.

“I think the program will appeal to both diehard and casual fans. We want to get to know these guys as more than just baseball players,” said Goldsmith

Gonzales and Goldsmith have an easy rapport and they smoothly trade off questions and quips as they engage with their guest. Each program ends with a lightening round of Quick Pitch questions. Tune in to find out whether Tom Murphy would rather make an All-Star team or win a Gold Glove, call a no-hitter or hit 30 home runs, which teammate is most likely to have made his own hand sanitizer, and what would be on the menu if manager Scott Servais was coming to dinner.

Upcoming guests include pitchers Taijuan Walker and Justin Dunn. Episodes of Inside Corner with Gonzo & Goldy will be posted each week on the Mariners YouTube channel.