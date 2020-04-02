Introducing The Inside Giant Moments Podcast

The Giants and Oracle are thrilled to launch a new podcast called Inside Giants Moments. The podcast takes you behind the scenes of the most iconic moments in Giants history with the players who made these moments and memories. Host Mark Willard dives in each week with exclusive interviews on

The Giants and Oracle are thrilled to launch a new podcast called Inside Giants Moments. The podcast takes you behind the scenes of the most iconic moments in Giants history with the players who made these moments and memories. Host Mark Willard dives in each week with exclusive interviews on the official San Francisco Giants podcast.

Trailer here: https://art19.com/shows/inside-giants-moments

Where to Listen: Fans can subscribe to Inside Giant Moments everywhere podcasts are available or listen at sfgiants.com/podcast starting Friday.

Release Schedule: The first two episodes will be released Friday, April 3, then episodes will be released twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The first two episodes will be:

• 1. Will Clark- The Giants legend and 6-time All Star remembers his dominant 7-year career in San Francisco, from hitting a home run off Nolan Ryan in his first MLB at bat to dominating in the 1989 NLCS with a .650 batting average. Reflecting on the Giants retiring his number, he feels there is no higher honor to achieve with the Giants. (San Francisco Giant 1986-1993)

• 2. Cody Ross- The 2010 World Series Champion remembers his electrifying postseason performance and the moment his life changed forever--hitting 2 home runs off of Halladay. The NLCS MVP may have only played for the Giants for a year and a half, but he has countless memories as a Giant. (San Francisco Giant 2010-2011)

Week 2 (April 6): JT Snow (Mon) & Ryan Vogelsong (Thurs)

Week 3 (April 13): Kirk Rueter (Mon) & Rich Aurilia (Thurs)

Week 4 (April 20): Randy Winn (Mon) & Freddy Sanchez (Thurs)

Week 5 (April 27): Chris Heston (Mon) & Russ Ortiz (Thurs)