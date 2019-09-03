Jose Ministral named Blue Jays head athletic trainer

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that Jose Ministral has been promoted to Head Athletic Trainer. Ministral had been Major League Assistant Athletic Trainer over the past two seasons. He is entering his eighth campaign with the organization, joining the Blue Jays in 2013 as Assistant Athletic Training Coordinator. Ministral

Ministral had been Major League Assistant Athletic Trainer over the past two seasons. He is entering his eighth campaign with the organization, joining the Blue Jays in 2013 as Assistant Athletic Training Coordinator. Ministral was appointed Minor League Athletic Training Coordinator in 2016. The Summit, NJ, native began his baseball career in 1998 with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a GCL Intern, spending 14 years with the organization as a Minor League Athletic Trainer. He spent six seasons (2003-2005 & 2007-2009) as Pittsburgh’s Triple-A Athletic Trainer. He also served as Athletic Trainer at Advanced-A Lynchburg in 2002 and as the Pirates’ Minor League Rehab Coordinator in 2001.