Kick off the New Year with beers at 6th annual Miami Beer Festival at Marlins Park on Saturday, January 4

MIAMI – A new year means a new brew. Marlins Park will host the sixth annual Miami Beer Festival on Saturday, January 4. The event taps off on the West Plaza at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. for general admission. The beer lineup will include dozens of craft and international breweries, including South Florida’s best local breweries. Tickets are available now at MiamiBeerFestival.com.

Nearly 200 different beers from more than 60 breweries will be available. General admission includes unlimited samples from the numerous breweries, plus live music. VIP admission includes all the buzz of general admission, plus an extra hour with exclusive access to limited beers and one-offs. The Miami Beer Festival will also feature food trucks and a video DJ to pair with the delicious beers. Admission does not include food, which can be purchased separately.

Parking will be available at the Home Plate Garage and Third Base Garage for $10.

In addition, the Miami Marlins are bringing back the fan-favorite single-game offer Beerfests for the 2020 season. Beerfests are the perfect pregame event on select Saturdays during the season, providing special event ticket holders samplings of domestic, international, and local craft brews two hours prior to the game, a souvenir five-ounce (5 oz.) sampling mug, and a ticket to the game.

Prior to the following games, fans can enjoy Beerfest at Marlins Park: April 11, May 16, June 20, July 25, August 29 and September 26.