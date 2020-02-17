Limited quantity of 2020 ‘Twins Pass’ ticket plans remaining

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The popular 2020 “Twins Pass” ballpark access ticket plan, which has seen a year-over-year sales increase of more than 250 percent, is nearing capacity and has only a few hundred still available for purchase, the Minnesota Twins announced today. For a price of $49 per month

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The popular 2020 “Twins Pass” ballpark access ticket plan, which has seen a year-over-year sales increase of more than 250 percent, is nearing capacity and has only a few hundred still available for purchase, the Minnesota Twins announced today. For a price of $49 per month from April through September (equating to $3.68 per game over the entire season), the 2020 Twins Pass provides standing room, ballpark access for all Twins regular season home games, with the exception of the April 2 Home Opener – with the opportunity to purchase an upgrade into select seat locations on a game-by-game basis (based on availability).

Fans wishing to purchase a 2020 Twins Pass can visit twinsbaseball.com/twinspass or call 1-800-33-TWINS, while inventory remains.

Twins 2020 Schedule Highlights

The 60th season of Minnesota Twins baseball begins at Target Field on April 2 with the Home Opener vs. Oakland, presented by Your Local Northland Ford Dealers; the first 30,000 fans in attendance that afternoon will receive a Twins quarter-zip pullover.

The Twins’ 2020 schedule features 16 home games in the month of April, 13 in May, 16 in June, 10 in July, 14 in August and 12 in September, along with showcase weekend series against the Boston Red Sox (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (June 4-7), New York Yankees (June 18-21), Toronto Blue Jays (July 9-12) and Houston Astros (July 31-August 2). The home Interleague schedule includes the first-ever Target Field appearance by the San Francisco Giants (May 4-6), along with visits by the Milwaukee Brewers (June 16-17), the Colorado Rockies (June 26-28) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 28-29). The Twins will also play 37 games at Target Field against their AL Central Division rivals, including 10 vs. the Cleveland Indians and nine each against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.

Season Ticket Plans Available

To review season ticket plan offerings for the 2020 regular season at Target Field, please visit twinsbaseball.com, or call the Twins Sales and Service Team at 612-375-7454.

2020 Single Game Tickets Available Now

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire 81-game, 2020 Target Field home schedule for the defending American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins by visiting twinsbaseball.com, by using the MLB Ballpark app, via phone by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.