Lionel Richie to perform at the Astros Foundation’s 2020 Diamond Dreams Gala presented by Chevron January 17

HOUSTON, TX - The 2020 Astros Foundation Diamond Dreams Gala, presented by Chevron will take place January 17 and will feature four-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie as this year’s entertainer. Richie will join an esteemed lineup of past Diamond Dreams Gala performers, as James Taylor, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight,

HOUSTON, TX - The 2020 Astros Foundation Diamond Dreams Gala, presented by Chevron will take place January 17 and will feature four-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie as this year’s entertainer. Richie will join an esteemed lineup of past Diamond Dreams Gala performers, as James Taylor, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, and Earth, Wind, & Fire have previously headlined the annual charitable event.

“As our largest annual fundraising event, we are thrilled to have Lionel Richie as this year’s performer,” said Astros Foundation Executive Director Twila Carter. “ This will no doubt be the place to be that night. We are grateful for our partners at Chevron and look forward to hosting another great party.”

“Chevron and the Houston Astros are terrific teammates,” said Steve Green, president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production. “We are excited to partner with the Astros Foundation once again to raise funds ‘All Night Long’ for a very important cause.”

The event will benefit the Astros Foundation and New Hope Housing, an organization combatting homelessness by providing housing and support services for those in need. Concert only general admission tickets are available for only $50 at www.astros.com/gala. For more information about sponsorships or tables, please email foundation@astros.com.

ABOUT THE ASTROS FOUNDATION:

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. We seek to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, honor our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness, efforts to reduce homelessness and domestic violence. The Astros Foundation cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros MLB Youth Academy and the Astros RBI Program. (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities). For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/community.

ABOUT NEW HOPE HOUSING:

New Hope Housing’s core purpose is to provide life-stabilizing, affordable, permanent housing with support services for people who live on very limited incomes. New Hope’s vision is to be an enduring institution serving Houston’s most vulnerable citizens. For more information, please visit www.newhopehousing.com.